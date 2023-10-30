Kai Cenat Appears To Display “Free Tory” Message In His Jail Cell During Marathon Stream

Kai Cenat is currently under the microscope in a big way right now. Overall, it is all thanks to his massive 24/7 jail stream that is set to last seven days. This stream has seen numerous scripted sketches and some massive cameos. NLE Choppa came on stream at one point, while Druski has also participated. This is one of the most ambitious projects that has ever been tried on Twitch. However, there are plenty of people out there who find all of this to be a bit much. Some have gone so far as to say that it is promoting a negative message.

Ultimately, this is Cenat's first true foray into this kind of performance art. While he typically gets to stream in front of a computer, he never really does things outside of his home. Although he may not be the first Twitch streamer to try something interactive and in a different setting, this is easily the first time it has been done by the biggest man on the platform. Now, however, a message in his jail cell is currently getting scrutinized online, for obvious reasons.

Kai Cenat Has Fans Watching Closely

In the Instagram post above, you can see that in Kai's jail cell, there is a message that simply says "Free Tory." Now, this is controversial for a plethora of reasons. It is a very obvious reference to Tory Lanez, and how many believe he is innocent. Some of have even gone so far as to label it as a dog whistle of misogyny. Despite Tory being convicted, there are those who still hold onto the belief that Megan Thee Stallion lied. Hence, the message "Free Tory." Needless to say, it wasn't a smart decision from Kai given the already-controversial streaming concept.

