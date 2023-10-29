Fans React To Kai Cenat’s 7-Day Jail Stream: The Good, The Bad & All In Between

Kai Cenat's week-long stream live from a faux prison facility is making a lot of social media rounds at the moment, and it's for all the good and bad reasons as to why something can go viral. While it's divisive, it's hard to argue that it isn't working. After all, the popular social media star invited various celebrities to be a part of it such as Offset, Druski, NLE Choppa, Teanna Trump, Chrisean Rock, and more. In fact, Choppa already got into some hilarious antics that drew a lot of viral meme attention online, so it's going pretty successfully so far. Sure, it's hard to say that about a group of people faking to be inmates, but that's clearly the idea at hand.

Moreover, the main criticism that seemed to dominate online discussion was that this seems corny, glorifying, and disrespectfully exploitative at worst. However, a key defense of it is that there are plenty of other shows and trends that caused this initial sensationalization of prison. As such, people aren't really blaming Kai Cenat for how this is coming off, or at least, pointing to the root cause of such attitudes. Check out some initial reactions and assorted highlights of interest from the stream down below.

Read More: Kai Cenat Shades GloRilla After She Considers Unblocking Him

Kai Cenat's Seven-Day Prison Stream: Watch Some Highlights

Furthermore, this is all happening as of Sunday (October 29), the third subsequent day of the stream. There's still plenty of time for this to go south, but it's unlikely that anything will shift public opinion so strongly that we end up talking about a completely different story. It's not really clear why Kai Cenat is doing this or what point- if any- he wants to make with it. If it's just content, we can't say it wasn't effective, but the music video director and Twitch giant also has to be well-aware of the feathers it would ruffle. Speaking of that, check out more reactions to all this down below.

Fans React To This Journey: Peep Below

But enough of other people's thoughts. What's your take on this seven-day jail stream? Is the New York native making something unique and compelling, something dark and twisted, or is either extreme taking it too far? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments section down below. Also, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Kai Cenat and this event.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Speaks On Her Relationship With Kai Cenat