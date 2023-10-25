Chrisean Rock, Offset, Druski And More To Join Kai Cenat For 7-Day Jail Stream

Today, Kai Cenat unveiled the trailer for his upcoming 7-day jail live stream. The personality will be joined by various celebrity guests, including Chrisean Rock, Offset, Druski, NLE Choppa, and more. The stream is scheduled to begin on October 27 at 6 p.m. EST.

Based on the dramatic trailer and the guests who will join Kai, viewers should be in for some interesting content, to say the least. His star-studded guest list has fans impressed, and by the look of the comments section, they can't wait. "7 DAYS IN," he captioned the trailer. "I Will be spending 7 days in jail on stream 24/7 cameras on at all times, See you there…"

Kai Cenat Unveils Dramatic Trailer For 7-Day Stream

These aren't the only major names Kai's joined forces with as of late, however. He also recently hopped on live with Nicki Minaj, who gave the Barbz some updates on her eagerly-anticipated album, Pink Friday 2. Sadly, he got a little carried away when asking the performer questions, resulting in her ending her stream and leaving him hanging.

Kai also recently took a seat in the director's chair for A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's new "Did Me Wrong" video. The intense visual just goes to show how the 21-year-old continues to broaden his horizons and expand his empire. He's not in everybody's good graces lately, however. He had some pretty harsh words for GloRilla's new track, "Cha Cha Cha" earlier this month. Unfortunately, his reaction ended up getting him blocked by the rapper, who later made it clear that she didn't appreciate the criticism. "You made your bed you gotta lay there," she eventually told fans. What do you think of the special guests joining Kai Cenat for his 7-day stream? Are you looking forward to watching his jail stay? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

