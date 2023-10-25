Nicki Minaj Hilariously Dips On Kai Cenat After He Asks About Her Tour

Fans want to know when Nicki is hitting the road.

BYAlexander Cole
Nicki Minaj is gearing fans up for a brand-new album. Pink Friday 2 was originally going to come out on November 17th. However, she ultimately decided to move the release date. The album was going to come out on the same day as Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz's Welcome 2 ColleGrove. Overall, this led to a lot of debates amongst fans. Subsequently, Minaj figured it was best to just push the album back a bit. Now, it is set to be released on Friday, December 8th, which just so happens to be the rapper's birthday.

Last night, Nicki Minaj was all over Instagram Live, where she connected with fans. During this time, she got to speak on her album while also giving them updates on new songs and collaborations. Moreover, she even went on Live with the likes of Kai Cenat. These two have had correspondences in the past, but they had never interacted in this capacity before. As it turns out, Kai did his best to play the role of a journalist. Unfortunately, Nicki wasn't ready to answer anything too specifically.

Nicki Minaj Gets Evasive

As you can see in the clip above from The Neighborhood Talk, Kai asks Nicki about a potential tour and when it may start. Subsequently, Minaj gives the Twitch streamer a wink and tells him "goodnight." She then leaves the livestream as Kai is left wondering what happened. Overall, it was a hilarious exchange that showcases how Nicki might not be ready to give away all of her secrets just yet. Nevertheless, fans should still be excited about the new Nicki album dropping in a month and a half from now.

Let us know your level of excitement for Pink Friday 2, in the comments section below. What kind of collaborations would you like to see on the project? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artitsts.

