Pink Friday 2
- MusicNatalie Nunn Shouts Out Nicki Minaj's "Pink Friday 2" Tour At Night ClubFolks may recall when the Trinidadian MC shouted the "Baddies" star out on her "Pink Tape" cut with Lil Uzi Vert, "Endless Fashion."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNicki Minaj Hypes Wireless Fest Set, Explains Why She Chose It Over Another "Pink Friday" Tour Stop In LondonMinaj said her show will be a "billion times more creative" than her set last year.By Ben Mock
- MusicJess Hilarious Thinks Nicki Minaj Invited Katt Williams On Tour For Low Ticket SalesThe "Breakfast Club" co-host shared these thoughts on her Instagram page, questioning whether Williams and Minaj knew each other.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureKenneth Petty's Sex Offender Status Put On Blast In Fake "Pink Friday 2" Tour Message From Live NationThe Barbz think Minaj and her man should take legal action against whoever made the false disclaimer.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicNicki Minaj Celebrates Her Highest Selling Tour YetThe tour is just a few weeks away from officially kicking off.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj's "Pink Friday 2" Tour May Add Katt Williams To Its LineupBy Hayley Hynes
- MusicNicki Minaj Shows Love To Chris Brown, Fans Want To See Him On "Pink Friday 2" TourWill fans get a "Love You More" reunion?By Ben Mock
- MusicNicki Minaj Previews "Pink Friday 2" Tour ChoreographyNicki Minaj's tour begins next month.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicNicki Minaj Adds Monica As An Opener On TourIt's the first taste we've gotten so far of who could be going on tour with Nicki.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicNicki Minaj Expands Her Pink Friday World Tour With New DatesNicki's massive upcoming tour just got even bigger.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicNicki Minaj's "Pink Friday 2" Reaches One Million Units Sold In The U.S."Pink Friday 2" keeps winning. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicNicki Minaj And Safaree Spit Bars In Old Rap Group VideoThe throwback clip is from one of their old Hoodstarz videos.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicNicki Minaj's Collaborator RedOne Doesn't Mind Her Not Performing "Starships"One of the creators of Nicki Minaj's "Starships" doesn't mind it being phased out of her performances.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicNicki Minaj Seemingly Responds To Wack 100 "Record-Breaker" Comments"Barbz did we break any records?"By Ben Mock