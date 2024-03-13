Nicki Minaj's "Pink Friday 2" Tour Gets Glowing Review From B.G.

Nicki Minaj is only four shows deep into her Pink Friday 2 tour and some fans are already saying it's one of the best they've ever seen. So far she's played in Denver, Oakland, Las Vegas, and Seattle with each show being met by rave reviews online. Fans have praised some of the most elaborate theatrics of the presentation. They've also shown love for the setlist which includes some of her beloved favorites and all of her newest hits.

The newest fan to show love to the tour is none other than B.G. He took to Instagram following a recent performance to share some of the photos he took of the night. "I did what I had to do… to do what I want to do" his caption begins. "I attended the @nickiminaj and @monicadenise concert the other night and it was 1 of the most incredible shows I’ve ever seen..Me and my girl Mo caught up, laughed, joked and vibed all night" the rest of his post reads. Check out some of the pictures he shared below.

Read More: What Is Nicki Minaj's Best-Selling Album?

B.G. Loved Nicki Minaj's Show

At a show on the Pink Friday 2 tour over the weekend, Nicki Minaj had a bit of an awkward interaction with a fan. One of her die-hards was given the chance to sing "The Night Is Still Young" but it didn't go as planned. When the fan allegedly forgot the lyrics to the song, Nicki had to quickly snatch the microphone back. The fan in question later took to social media to deny that they forgot the lyrics at all.

At an earlier show on tour, Nicki was joined by a surprise guest. Fans were delighted when Tyga showed up to perform alongside her. Nicki herself seemed pretty excited and took to social media to show him love afterward. What do you think of B.G.'s take on Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 tour show? Do you plan on seeing her during one of her tour stops? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Was Nicki Minaj's Debut Single?

[Via]