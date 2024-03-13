Nicki Minaj's "Pink Friday 2" Tour Gets Glowing Review From B.G.

The tour is already receiving lots of rave reviews from fans.

BYLavender Alexandria
Opening Night of Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour - Oakland, California

Nicki Minaj is only four shows deep into her Pink Friday 2 tour and some fans are already saying it's one of the best they've ever seen. So far she's played in Denver, Oakland, Las Vegas, and Seattle with each show being met by rave reviews online. Fans have praised some of the most elaborate theatrics of the presentation. They've also shown love for the setlist which includes some of her beloved favorites and all of her newest hits.

The newest fan to show love to the tour is none other than B.G. He took to Instagram following a recent performance to share some of the photos he took of the night. "I did what I had to do… to do what I want to do" his caption begins. "I attended the @nickiminaj and @monicadenise concert the other night and it was 1 of the most incredible shows I’ve ever seen..Me and my girl Mo caught up, laughed, joked and vibed all night" the rest of his post reads. Check out some of the pictures he shared below.

Read More: What Is Nicki Minaj's Best-Selling Album?

B.G. Loved Nicki Minaj's Show

At a show on the Pink Friday 2 tour over the weekend, Nicki Minaj had a bit of an awkward interaction with a fan. One of her die-hards was given the chance to sing "The Night Is Still Young" but it didn't go as planned. When the fan allegedly forgot the lyrics to the song, Nicki had to quickly snatch the microphone back. The fan in question later took to social media to deny that they forgot the lyrics at all.

At an earlier show on tour, Nicki was joined by a surprise guest. Fans were delighted when Tyga showed up to perform alongside her. Nicki herself seemed pretty excited and took to social media to show him love afterward. What do you think of B.G.'s take on Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 tour show? Do you plan on seeing her during one of her tour stops? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Was Nicki Minaj's Debut Single?

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
Opening Night of Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour - Oakland, CaliforniaMusicNicki Minaj Pulls Out Iconic Throwback Wig For "Pink Friday 2" Tour Stop
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash: Pop Up EditionMusicNicki Minaj Drops Photo Dump From Denver Concert: "I Will Always Love You"
Opening Night of Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour - Oakland, CaliforniaMusicNicki Minaj Shows Off Her Flexibility With An On-Stage Split During "Pink Friday 2" Show
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - ArrivalsMusicNicki Minaj Celebrates Her Highest Selling Tour Yet