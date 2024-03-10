Nicki Minaj Snatches Mic From Fan On "Pink Friday 2" Tour

Earlier this month, Nicki Minaj finally kicked off her eagerly anticipated Pink Friday 2 world tour. As expected, it's been a hit among fans, who have successfully sold out various shows. So far, Nicki's come through with special guests like Tyga, unveiled countless fun clips and photos from the shows, and more. She's even allowed a few lucky attendees to share the spotlight, offering up her mic to the crowd.

One of these specially selected Barbz recently had her once-in-a-lifetime opportunity cut short, however, and later received backlash for messing up the song. The Barb in question, a TikToker named Patrice @nsvtravelagent, came forward this week to share her side of the story. She shared a clip of the moment, which shows her singing “The Night Is Still Young" for a few moments before Nicki snatched her microphone back because she forgot the lyrics.

Fan Denies Forgetting "The Night Is Still Young" Lyrics

According to Patrice, however, she didn't forget the lyrics at all. In her TikTok, she explains that she's not embarrassed or ashamed of the moment, because it was the rest of the crowd that threw her off. Fortunately, the fan didn't let the unfortunate moment put a damper on her experience. "I had me a great time," she says. "I was right there, front and center, okay? Nicki was disappointed, but listen, I'm sorry Nicki but I was just singing the song."

This isn't the first time a performer confiscated a microphone after a fan forgot their lyrics, however. In November, something similar happened at a Tamar Braxton concert, though the fan insists they were simply trying to record the moment. What do you think of Nicki Minaj confiscating her mic from one of the Barbz at her concert? What about the Barb sharing their side of the story? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

