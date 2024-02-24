Anne Hathaway Seen Getting Low To Nicki Minaj's "Anaconda" And The Barbz Are Loving It

A video of Anne Hathaway dancing to "Anaconda" has gone viral amongst fans of Nicki Minaj. The video, taken from an Instagram story, shows Hathaway getting low to the iconic part of Minaj's catalog before bashfully waving off praise from the gathered crowd. However, the Barbz in particular have gone absolutely wild for the video. Some praised Hathaway for her taste, others for her dance moves. Meanwhile, a number of other fans have pointed to it as evidence of Minaj's legacy.

Of course, it's been a rough couple weeks for Minaj. After being shaded on Megan Thee Stallion's "HISS", Minaj hit back with a diss track of her own, "Big Foot". However, the general consensus was that she had lost the beef. Not only were people now questioning her many dubious links to sex offenders, but "Big Foot" flopped in comparison to "HISS". Furthermore, "Big Foot" debuted below Ben Shapiro's terrible rap debut on the Billboard Hot 100.

Read More: "Little Miss Flint" Seeks Positive Change From Nicki Minaj & Megan Thee Stallion Beef

Nicki Minaj Shows Love To Chris Brown, Fans Want To See Him On "Pink Friday 2" Tour

Meanwhile, Minaj had nothing but love when responding to a video of Chris Brown playing "FTCU" for one of his dancers at a recent concert. "This is so very appreciated. Wow. 🫶🏽," Minaj wrote on X, formerly Twitter. As a result, many fans began to implore Minaj to bring out Brown during stops on her upcoming Pink Friday 2 tour. Nicki's 53-stop tour of North America and Europe begins on March 1 in Oakland. At the time of writing, the only confirmed guest act is Monica, who will open all non-festival shows on the North American leg.

Minaj and Brown have seven collaborations together. Their partnership dates back over a decade to "Right By My Side" in 2012. Their most recent collab was Brown's "Wobble Up", also featuring G-Eazy, in 2019. Furthermore, their best charting was the Young Money track "Only", which went triple platinum and peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100. However, their best-performing collab with no other featuring artists was Brown's 2013 "Love You More", which peaked at No. 23.

Read More: Chris Brown Feuds With Ruffles After Chip Brand Denies Involvement In All-Star Game Exclusion

[via]