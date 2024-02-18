Chris Brown Feuds With Ruffles After Chip Brand Denies Involvement In All-Star Game Exclusion

Chris Brown has taken shots at Ruffles as he continues to speak on his exclusion from the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. "@Ruffles [cap emoji x5]. I guess y'all tryna save face now. STAND ON BUSINESS. Don't try to make it look like I'm trippin. YOU AND THE NBA representatives know exactly what y'all doin!" Brown wrote on Instagram. Breezy was speaking out after Ruffles issued a statement stating that they were merely the sponsor of the event and had no say in the selection of participants. The brand then took to the comments of The Shade Room. "Wasn’t us, we found out about it the same time y’all did🤷‍♂️," the brand wrote in response to the outlet's reporting of their statement.

Brown claimed earlier this week that he had been uninvited from participation in the Celebrity Game. "I was asked by the NBA to play in the All-Star Game this year! Only for them to call later and say I couldn't do it because of their sponsors like Ruffles. At this point, I'm sick of bothering me and I'm tired of living in the f-cking past," Brown wrote on Instagram. Furthermore, Brown claimed that after uninviting him, the NBA still asked him to sit courtside at the game. Brown posted an initial invitation from the league to appear at the game. However, he did not provide evidence of the league uninviting him.

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj had nothing but love when responding to a video of Brown playing "FTCU" for one of his dancers at a recent concert. "This is so very appreciated. Wow. 🫶🏽," Minaj wrote on X, formerly Twitter. As a result, many fans began to implore Minaj to bring out Brown during stops on her upcoming Pink Friday 2 tour. Nicki's 53-stop tour of North America and Europe begins on March 1 in Oakland. At the time of writing, the only confirmed guest act is Monica. She is set to open all non-festival shows on the North American leg.

Minaj and Brown have seven collaborations together. Their partnership dates back over a decade to "Right By My Side" in 2012. Their most recent collab was Brown's "Wobble Up", also featuring G-Eazy, in 2019. Furthermore, their best charting was the Young Money track "Only", which went triple platinum and peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100. However, their best-performing collab with no other featuring artists was Brown's 2013 "Love You More", which peaked at No. 23.

