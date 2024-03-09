Nicki Minaj Shows Love For Tyga After Guest Spot On "Pink Friday 2" Tour

Nicki Minaj has shown love to Tyga after the rapper joined her in Vegas for the Pink Friday 2 tour. Tyga, who would later tweet out a clip from the show with the caption "Gag City", was a surprise to fans at the T-Mobile Arena in Vegas.

However, it's not the only thing fans want out of the tour. After just three shows, the Barbz are demanding a "cinematic experience" like Taylor Swift and Beyonce produced last year. "I hope there will be movie experience of this tour! 😍 visuals are top tier and @NICKIMINAJ looks amazing 💖," one popular fan account on X wrote. As mentioned, Minaj has only hit up Oakland, Denver, and Las Vegas so far on the 57-stop tour. Her next concert is on Sunday in Seattle. The tour runs until July 14, when Minaj will close out with a performance at the Les Ardentes Festival in Belgium.

Elsewhere, Minaj had nothing but love when responding to a video of Chris Brown playing "FTCU" for one of his dancers at a recent concert. "This is so very appreciated. Wow. 🫶🏽," Minaj wrote on X, formerly Twitter. As a result, many fans began to implore Minaj to bring out Brown during stops on her upcoming Pink Friday 2 tour. Nicki's 53-stop tour of North America and Europe began on March 1 in Oakland. At the time of writing, the only confirmed guest act is Monica, who will open all non-festival shows on the North American leg.

Minaj and Brown have seven collaborations together. Their partnership dates back over a decade to "Right By My Side" in 2012. Their most recent collab was Brown's "Wobble Up", also featuring G-Eazy, in 2019. Furthermore, their best charting was the Young Money track "Only", which went triple platinum and peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100. However, their best-performing collab with no other featuring artists was Brown's 2013 "Love You More", which peaked at No. 23.

