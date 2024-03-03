DJ Akademiks Stunned To Discover Nicki Minaj Genuinely Sold Out "Pink Friday 2" Tour

DJ Akademiks' plan to prove Nicki Minaj was "washed" backfired when the controversial social media creator discovered live on stream that the rapper's Pink Friday 2 tour was genuinely sold out. Akademiks, a longtime critic of Minaj, had jumped online to "prove" that the claims of Minaj's tour sales were overblown. However, try as he might, he was unable to any of her tour dates that had more than a few tickets still available. Minaj continues her tour tonight (March 3) with a show in Denver before heading to Las Vegas next week.

The Barbz, after learning of the livestream, were more than happy to dunk on Akademiks. "The industry is wicked. Dude clicked through multiple dates prepared to hate then realized that Nicki Minaj’s tour is INDEED SOLD OUT. Mind you they never do this to any other artist. Thankfully Nicki’s impact is immeasurable. Gods plan🙏," one popular fan account wrote on X.

Meanwhile, the Barbz were out for blood as the Pink Friday 2 tour opened in Oakland, with members of the audience heard chanting "F-ck Latto" at several points. The animosity towards Latto likely stems from her beef with Ice Spice, who is considered a Minaj "ally" after several collabs between the two. Furthermore, Latto is considered a Cardi B "ally" after the pair collaborated on "Put It On Da Floor Again" last year.

Latto and Spice have been trading blows for the last few weeks. Spice released the diss track "Think You The Sh-t (Fart)" to take aim at Latto. Later, she went after her rival for using "Pretty Girl" music video footage in a TikTok. Meanwhile, Latto hit back with the diss track "Sunday Service". Furthermore, she also referred to Spice as a "little girl" in a clapback post on social media. However, some Barbz have claimed the fandom does not hate Latto as a rule.

