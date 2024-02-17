Ice Spice Seemingly Sends "Think U The Sh*t" Billboards To Atlanta, Fans Still Think Latto Won The Beef

Billboard trucks with an emoji version of Ice Spice's "Think you the shit, you not even the fart" lyric have been spotted driving around Atlanta. While not confirmed to have been ordered by Ice Spice herself, it's unclear who the target of the billboards is. However, many people believe that the move is a continuation of the rapper's beef with Latto. "Think U The Shit (Fart)" was widely taken as a shot at Latto, who even responded to the track on her own release, "Sunday Service".

Despite the move from Spice, fans still think that Latto won the beef. "She put a truck in Atlanta… Latto not only went to ices CITY but she filmed the video in ices exact hood.. Latto taking it," one fan wrote. "She was too scared to go there herself? Or drop a better diss?" added another. "A truck with a sign on it ? Latto brought 20 plus black vans in ur city and filmed a whole mv," concurred a third. "Sunday Service" is yet to debut on the Billboard Hot 100. Meanwhile, "Think U The Shit (Fart)" debuted at No. 37 and dropped to No. 52 in its second week.

Meanwhile, Spice cannot escape the flopping allegations to save her life at the moment. "Tell The frozen spice girl to stop singing to me, I have a dashiki that’s older than her," Michael Blackson wrote on Instagram. He also included footage of Spice rapping and twerking at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party, turning the camera to capture his concerned expression. Many fans were quick to skewer Spice in the comments too. "So she’s a stripper with a microphone. Got it," one hater said. "Imagine your music being so trash you have to show your nakedness so we can forget that your music is trash 🗑️," concurred another.

However, Spice had a VIP seat for the game, rolling up to Travis Kelce's suite with Taylor Swift. She also starred in an ad for Starry. In the ad, Spice is being rizzed up the soda brand's two animated mascots when her "ex-boyfriend" shows up to try and win back the rapper. When she rejects him, the man's head horrifyingly explodes in a fountain of soda. Titled "It's Time To See Other Sodas", the ad dropped on February 2. However, contrary to the belief of some gossip sites, the ad did not reveal any details of the rapper's actual love life.

