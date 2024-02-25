Nicki Minaj Hypes Wireless Fest Set, Explains Why She Chose It Over Another "Pink Friday" Tour Stop In London

Nicki Minaj has hyped her upcoming headline set at Wireless Fest in London. "Instead of doing another arena show in London after we sold out in the first week, I opted to do Wireless Festival. This year's show will be a billion times more special, creative, beautiful, cohesive, ugh! I'm so excited. I'd like to tell you guys thank you in advance. Last year was so meaningful but won't compare. Just wait & see," Minaj wrote on Instagram. Minaj has been a regular feature at Wireless for over a deacde.

Wireless Fest takes place in London's historic Finsbury Park this July. Other headliners include Future, 21 Savage, and Doja Cat. Minaj is currently set to play the O2 Arena in London on May 28. Are you attending the Pink Friday 2 Tour? Are you excited? Let us know in the comments.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Thanks J. Cole For Pink Friday 2 Collab In Emotional Post

Anne Hathaway Seen Getting Low To Nicki Minaj's "Anaconda" And The Barbz Are Loving It

Meanwhile, A video of Anne Hathaway dancing to "Anaconda" has gone viral amongst Minaj's fans. The video, taken from an Instagram story, shows Hathaway getting low to the iconic part of Minaj's catalog before bashfully waving off praise from the gathered crowd. However, the Barbz in particular have gone absolutely wild for the video. Some praised Hathaway for her taste, others for her dance moves. Meanwhile, a number of other fans have pointed to it as evidence of Minaj's legacy.

Of course, it's been a rough couple weeks for Minaj. After being shaded on Megan Thee Stallion's "HISS", Minaj hit back with a diss track of her own, "Big Foot". However, the general consensus was that she had lost the beef. Not only were people now questioning her many dubious links to sex offenders, but "Big Foot" flopped in comparison to "HISS". Furthermore, "Big Foot" even debuted below Ben Shapiro's terrible rap debut on the Billboard Hot 100.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Shows Love To Chris Brown, Fans Want To See Him On Pink Friday 2 Tour

[via]