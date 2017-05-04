wireless fest
- MusicNicki Minaj Hypes Wireless Fest Set, Explains Why She Chose It Over Another "Pink Friday" Tour Stop In LondonMinaj said her show will be a "billion times more creative" than her set last year.By Ben Mock
- MusicTravis Scott Cutting Sexyy Red's Music At Wireless Fest Afterparty Goes ViralFans are rediscovering this clip from July.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureLil Uzi Vert Didn't "Intentionally" Target Fan Who He Hit With Phone: ReportLil Uzi Vert allegedly didn't intend to hit anyone specifically when he threw a phone into the crowd at Wireless Fest.By Cole Blake
- MusicDrake, Lil Pump, & French Montana Show Off Their "London Wave"The trio of Drake, French & Pump linked up at Wireless Festival.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Pump Stops Performance To Help Fan Having A SeizureLil Pump made sure the fan was good before continuing his set.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDJ Khaled's Wireless Festival No-Show Was Known By Organizers Months AgoDJ Khaled was eventually replaced with Drake.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentThis Summer's 16 Best Festival Lineups For Hip Hop HeadsBrace yourself. Festival season is coming.By Mike Harris