Travis Scott Cutting Sexyy Red’s Music At Wireless Fest Afterparty Goes Viral

A video of Travis Scott cutting Sexyy Red's music mid-performance is going viral on social media. In the clip, Red can be seen rapping alongside Scott when he suddenly cuts her music. As she looks over in confusion, Scott can be heard saying "nahhh" as the crowd boos and jeers. The clip appears to come from an afterparty the pair threw at Tape, an exclusive nightclub in London, back in July. The pair rolled up after Scott brought out Red as part of his set at Wireless Fest earlier in the day. Check out the video below.

Tape posted a bevvy of videos from the afterparty on their social media. Many of them featured Scott and Red performing from behind the DJ's desk. In one, Red performs "SkeeYee" for the crowd. However, they weren't the only ones there. Latto also showed out, performing "Big Energy" for the crowd before declaring that it was "shots o'clock." Other performers at the afterparty included Bryon Messina and Bryson Tiller.

Travis Scott Brings Out Rob49 To Perform "TOPIA Twins"

Meanwhile, one person who isn't getting their music cut by Scott is Rob49. The rapper was brought out by Scott during a Circus Maximus tour stop in Phoenix. Together, the pair performed "TOPIA Twins", their collab on Scott's recently-released album, UTOPIA. For many, the track is one of the most underrated and lowkey hardest-hitting features on the album. The song, which also features 21 Savage, peaked at #17 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Elsewhere, early returns for the tour suggest that fans are all-in on Scott. Despite having to abruptly the third show of the run, sales projections suggest the tour could make over $80 million. That's widely impressive for a tour that's doing less than 50 shows in total. Furthermore, merch sales are allegedly exceeding $1 million per night. Additionally, Scott became the first rapper to sell out SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. While the numbers pale slightly in comparison to the likes of Drake, Taylor Swift, and Beyoncé, it is pertinent to remember that those tours were much bigger in scope than what Scott is doing.

