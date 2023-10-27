Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Doing Their “Best” To Co-Parent

During a recent interview with WSJ, Kylie Jenner opened up about co-parenting with her ex, Travis Scott. The duo share two children together, Stormi and Aire. They welcomed their youngest only months before they went their separate ways at the end of last year. According to the makeup mogul, they're still working on nailing a healthy dynamic.

“It’s going," she told the outlet. "I think we’re doing the best job that we can do.” Figuring out co-parenting isn't the only struggle the two of them have gone through as of late, however. Shortly after Aire was born in February of last year, Jenner revealed that she decided to change the newborn's name after originally introducing him as Wolf. “That was the hardest thing that I’ve ever done in my life,” she said of the switch. “I’m still like, ‘Did I make the right decision?’"

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Pose With Daughter Stormi

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner attend the Travis Scott: "Look Mom I Can Fly" Los Angeles Premiere at The Barker Hanger on August 27, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix)

The 26-year-old says post-pregnancy hormones are to blame. “The postpartum hit, and the hormones, and I couldn’t even make a decision or think straight," she explained. "And it just destroyed me. I could not name him. And I was like, 'I feel like a failure. I don’t have a name for my son.' So it took me a while. And then the longer I waited, the harder it was to name him."

Nowadays, Jenner's moved on with her new man Timothee Chalamet while the rapper keeps his love life mostly under wraps. Over the summer he was rumored to be dating SZA, but that remains unconfirmed. Jenner and Chalamet first went public with their relationship in September, putting their romance on display at Beyonce's Renaissance Tour stop in LA. While she didn't answer many questions about Chalamet during her WSJ interview, she did confirm that she's a fan of his 2021 film Dune. What do you think of Kylie Jenner speaking on co-parenting with Travis Scott? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

