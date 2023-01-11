Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are two of the most talked-about celebrities in pop culture. When they’re together as a couple, their popularity only rises.

Although they’ve spent the past five years together off and on, it seems as though they’re each entering 2023 single.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott attend the premiere of Netflix’s “Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly” at Barker Hangar on August 27, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

On Sunday afternoon (January 8), TMZ spotted the ASTROWORLD rapper stepping off of his private jet in L.A. for the first time since the split. According to the tabloid news site, a few expensive designer backs were accompanying him.

Travis Scott spotted flying in to LA this weekend 👀‼️ pic.twitter.com/jHAUCbxIDJ — RapTV (@Rap) January 9, 2023

The news of their recent split began to pick up steam across social media just last week. According to reports, Jenner went to Aspen to spend time with family and friends over the holidays. Her and the “goosebumps” rapper were apparently supposed to be together for the most wonderful time of the year.

However, they are reportedly focusing on being co-parents to their two children. “This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great co-parents,” says a source from Us Weekly.

Of course, the power couple were first together from April, 2017-October, 2019. In February of 2019, however, rumors accusing the Houston native of cheating began to circulate. He denied the allegations and they remained together for a several months, before reportedly deciding to take a break.

Only a few months later, in February of 2020, reports that they were attempting to rekindle their relationship made waves in the pop culture world.

In February of 2018, they welcomed their first-born child together, Stormi Webster.

Last February, the duo publicly announced the birth of their second child. After initially naming the kid Wolf Webster, they have since retracted and reportedly want to find a different name.

