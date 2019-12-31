Spotted
- GossipKim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr. Spotted In Vegas After Super Bowl PartyThe two have dodged dating rumors for a while now, and a new clip of them making their way through a hotel is heating things up.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GossipLori Harvey Reportedly Went For Lunch With QuavoHave paparazzi forgotten that they're linked to other people right now?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsJayda Cheaves Spotted In Lil Baby's New Music VideoEagle-eyed fans spotted the entrepreneur in Baby's visual for the long-awaited track "Go Hard."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsKanye West Spotted Out & About With Bianca CensoriThe couple recently popped out at the Fear Of God runway show on April 19, where they wore much more secretive fits.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicA$AP Rocky Shooting Video In ParisWhether for a music video or some other form of promo material, the New York multi-hyphenate artist is cooking something up- and hopefully it lands sooner rather than later.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GossipNe-Yo Spotted Partying With Alleged Baby MamaEarlier this year, the R&B star finalized his divorce from Crystal Renay and apparently had a child with another woman- who he was recently spotted clubbing with.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Baby Casually Strolls Through TargetRylo Rodriguez also accompanied Baby to grab some snacks.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsBad Bunny & Kendall Jenner Try To Stay Lowkey In L.A. Night OutThe buzzed-about couple left together after a night out, about a week after many believe he finally got hit with the Kardashian curse.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GossipEmily Ratajkowski & Harry Styles Spotted Making Out In TokyoWhile the model's face isn't completely shown in the viral clip, fans are losing it over the apparent reveal.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureChris Brown Parties With Model In The Club, People Throw Shade In The CommentsMany in the comments pointed out accusations of being a colorist, while he recently retorted against those claims.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureQuavo Spotted Ahead Of Takeoff Tribute PerformanceThis marks the first time he's been spotted in public since his nephew's funeral.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsTravis Scott Spotted Solo For First Time Since Alleged Kylie Jenner BreakupTMZ captured the photos on Sunday (January 8).By Isaac Fontes
- RelationshipsTristan Thompson Allegedly Spotted Cozying Up To New Woman At A Milwaukee BarKhloe Kardashian shared a telling message about "betrayal" to her Instagram after the rumour mill began turning.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsJennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck May Be Taking Their Relationship To The Next LevelLopez was spotted looking at schools out in Los Angeles while visiting Affleck in the city. By Madusa S.
- TVFrench Montana Spotted On Set Of "National Champions" FilmThe rapper will play himself in the upcoming film. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureRihanna Spotted By A Fan In A Random Barbados Gas StationRihanna was spotted by a fan in a random Barbardian gas station.By Veracia Ankrah
- MusicDaBaby & NBA Youngboy Link Up For Studio Session: See PicsA new collab from DaBaby and NBA Youngboy maybe coming soon. By Kevin Goddard
- Relationships50 Cent & Girlfriend Cuban Link Still Going Strong50 Cent only had eyes for his girl, Cuban Link, when the couple was recently spotted stepping out together.By Lynn S.
- RelationshipsShawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Spotted Passionately Making Out Once AgainSucking face all over the place. By Noah C