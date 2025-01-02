Dave Blunts Reportedly Hospitalized After Throwing Purple Tracksuit Out

Wishing Dave the best!

Dave Blunts was reportedly spotted sleeping in the hospital by a fan, which has once again inspired concerned conversations around his health. Of course, this conversation unfortunately included a lot of trolls just making fun of his weight or people ignoring the more serious worries about his condition, but a lot of people kept the focus to his well-being. The rapper had previously thrown out his iconic purple tracksuit, which became his main piece of imagery and the face of these discussions. "It’s time to end the era of the purple tracksuit," he expressed. "As I go on this journey to better my health and life I must get rid of all things of the past and start new."

Furthermore, not many other details emerged concerning Dave Blunts' recent alleged hospitalization, and we don't know if we will learn more about it. In any case, we wish him the best on this specific journey and on his broader path of self-betterment, health, and leading a more fulfilling and fruitful life. A lot of folks expressed criticism over how Blunts became so popular in the public eye, as many took issue with how his struggles took center stage at Juice WRLD Day.

Dave Blunts Reportedly Hospitalized

When paired with that event, which commemorates a rap legend lost to addiction, many criticized the inclusion of Dave Blunts and the supposed promotion of that lifestyle. Some other narratives around this performance emerged, namely his Snoop Dogg diss with the Long Beach MC took in stride. But the most important thing in fans' eyes is this discussion around image and health, one whose complexities don't always mix well with a social media environment that is more reactionary and scandalous than these topics deserve.