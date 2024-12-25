Dave Blunts Ditches Iconic Purple Tracksuit In Effort To "Better" His Health

The rapper is starting a new era.

Dave Blunts has broken out in a big way. The rapper drew lots of attention for his performance at Juice WRLD Day. In ways both good and bad, the performance went viral and boosted his fame. Viral singles like "The Cup" and "Crying In the Kitchen" have taken off, and concern about Blunts' weight have taken root. Many fans are concerned that Dave Blunts' life is in danger due to the fact that he's 500 pounds and regularly sips lean. Fortunately, the rapper decided took a big step toward improving his health on Christmas Eve.

Dave Blunts got to social media to confirm that he was ditching his iconic purple tracksuit. The rapper has been seen rocking the purple tracksuit on multiple occasions, including the video to his breakout song, "The Cup." It's not the suit itself, according to Blunts, but rather what the suit represents in terms of a dangerous lifestyle. "It’s time to end the era of the purple tracksuit," the rapper announced. "As I go on this journey to better my health and life. I must get rid of all things of the past and start new." Blunts' weight has been a talking point since he initially rose to fame.

Dave Blunts Claims To Be Starting A "New Era"

Dave Blunts was hospitalized shortly before he was set to take the stage at Juice WRLD Day in early December. The rapper posted a series of photos in which he posed on a hospital bed. He also provided a lengthy post detailing his health struggles. "I decided to go to the doctor and make sure everything was okay," he explained to fans. "Then the doctor was like uhh n**ga?? 🤔 We gotta get you to the hospital." Dave Blunts was released in time to perform at the event, but fan concern remains extremely high. The rapper's appearance also became a talking point with regard to his relationship.