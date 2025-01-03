Dave Blunts Puts Summrs On Blast For Laughing At His Health Issues

The rapper wasn't messing around.

Dave Blunts went viral once again, for all the wrong reasons. A video of the rapper laying in a hospital bed surfaced online on Thursday. The comment section was flooded with fans speculating as to whether the video was real or not. Dave Blunts eventually confirmed that he was indeed, having additional health problems. He thanked fans for their support, while in the same breath condemning those who dared to make fun of him. This included fellow rapper Summrs.

Dave Blunts decided to tag Summrs on Instagram Stories after the latter mocked his weight. The rapper did not hold back, either. He proceeded to dig up numerous loads of dirty laundry on Summrs. Including various allegations that the rapper has had to contend with over the years. "I just wanna know what's so funny," Dave Blunts wrote, before tagging Summrs. "Let me know sum we laughing at your allegations with young ones?." The rapper proceeded to make fun of Summrs' friendship with rapper KanKan. He also alluded to the fact that both men were allegedly accused of assault.

Dave Blunts Mocked Summrs' Own Controversies

"We laughing at how yo mans KanKan walk around with a bundle of sticks?," Dave Blunts added. The bundle of sticks is in reference to the F-word, which is something that Blunts has used comfortably in his music. The rapper's breakout single, "The Cup," featured a bar in which he claimed to "love" his friends, but assured listeners that he wasn't an "F-word." Dave Blunts' vitriol is understandable, given the extra lengths he has gone in recent months to improve his health.