Dave Blunts' Performance At Juice WRLD Day Leads To Wave Of Criticism Online

Dave Blunts was one of a couple of performers at Juice WRLD Day at Chicago's United Center on Saturday (November 30), and he was probably among the most notable. Moreover, he took to the stage with an oxygen tank, and this decision resulted in a lot of backlash online. Many fans criticized Blunts' entourage for allowing him to perform in such conditions, others took aim at the rapper himself for his weight and life decisions, and a few fans became more critical of the Juice WRLD Day organizers for promoting this image to honor a late rapper who passed away due to substance abuse.

During Dave Blunts' performance, he also called out Snoop Dogg for clowning him online, and Snoop couldn't help but just laugh in response. "That was funny," he said while laughing boisterously. "Go ahead, lil' homie – I mean big homie… I ain't f***ing with you… I apologize to this n***a. He's still going off on me. I must be getting old." "Well put down the chicken wings and Tata chips Nefew and that chair gone break soon get to the end of the cup," Snoop had commented online in reference to Blunts' "The Cup" song and music video.

Dave Blunts' Juice WRLD Day Performance Leads To Backlash

Apart from Dave Blunts, plenty of other rappers also attended Juice WRLD Day in Chicago, commemorating the late rap legend's life and legacy. It comes at a pretty interesting time for his artistry, as a lot of fans didn't really like his posthumous – and final – album, The Party Never Ends. Still, at this point, real fans know the gems in the catalog, and so they can continue to mourn and celebrate Juice in their own way.

