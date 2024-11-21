Juice WRLD Fans Absolutely Rip Into His Team For Posthumous Album's Horrendous Cover Art

Syndication: Nashville
Juice Wrld performs on the Which Stage at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn., Saturday, June 15, 2019. Bonnaroo0615 0948. © Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Yikes...

Juice WRLD left a huge void when he left us almost five years ago, but his fans, team, loved ones, and admirers continue to celebrate his life and legacy. However, posthumous releases are never easy to handle, and can often turn disrespectful or unfulfilling in the eyes of fans. That's exactly what's happening with the late Chicago legend's upcoming third posthumous album The Party Never Ends, as fans are absolutely blasting the cover art for it. It looks Takashi Murakami-inspired, but overall, it just hit a lot of fans as ugly, overly colorful, and cheap. Definitely not the reception you want for a long-teased posthumous LP for one of hip-hop's most passionate and impacted fanbases....

The cover art for Juice WRLD's The Party Never Ends reportedly emerged thanks to its appearance in Fortnite, as he's one of a few rap artists collaborating with the video game for its Chapter 2 Remix update. Of course, we don't know what he would've done with the game if he was still alive, but there is certainly a lot of crossover there that his team and the game's developers and publishers want to respect and celebrate.

Juice WRLD's The Party Never Ends Cover Art: See Replies For Fans' Roasts

Meanwhile, a lot of fans don't care as much about this album cover, of which there are many infamous examples. Instead, folks just want to hear Juice WRLD tracks that feel fully brought to life, appropriately marketed, compelling, and worthwhile. The Party Never Ends' lead single is the "All Girls Are The Same" remix, "AGATS2 (Insecure)" featuring Nicki Minaj, which is a dreamy reimagining of the original. Maybe this will comprise much of this new album, but the main concern is that it doesn't feel like a soulless cash-grab that doesn't add anything to the canon.

At least there are other artistic tributes to Juice WRLD that are much more well-received, respectful, and impressive than the cover art for The Party Never Ends. For example, his mother has a gorgeous mural of him in her recently opened brewery just outside of his home city of Chicago. Hopefully we see more of these in the near future and not eyesore album covers.

[via]

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
