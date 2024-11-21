Juice WRLD Fans Absolutely Rip Into His Team For Posthumous Album's Horrendous Cover Art

Yikes...

Juice WRLD left a huge void when he left us almost five years ago, but his fans, team, loved ones, and admirers continue to celebrate his life and legacy. However, posthumous releases are never easy to handle, and can often turn disrespectful or unfulfilling in the eyes of fans. That's exactly what's happening with the late Chicago legend's upcoming third posthumous album The Party Never Ends, as fans are absolutely blasting the cover art for it. It looks Takashi Murakami-inspired, but overall, it just hit a lot of fans as ugly, overly colorful, and cheap. Definitely not the reception you want for a long-teased posthumous LP for one of hip-hop's most passionate and impacted fanbases....

The cover art for Juice WRLD's The Party Never Ends reportedly emerged thanks to its appearance in Fortnite, as he's one of a few rap artists collaborating with the video game for its Chapter 2 Remix update. Of course, we don't know what he would've done with the game if he was still alive, but there is certainly a lot of crossover there that his team and the game's developers and publishers want to respect and celebrate.

Read More: DJ Scheme Teases Two New Posthumous Juice WRLD Albums

Juice WRLD's The Party Never Ends Cover Art: See Replies For Fans' Roasts

Meanwhile, a lot of fans don't care as much about this album cover, of which there are many infamous examples. Instead, folks just want to hear Juice WRLD tracks that feel fully brought to life, appropriately marketed, compelling, and worthwhile. The Party Never Ends' lead single is the "All Girls Are The Same" remix, "AGATS2 (Insecure)" featuring Nicki Minaj, which is a dreamy reimagining of the original. Maybe this will comprise much of this new album, but the main concern is that it doesn't feel like a soulless cash-grab that doesn't add anything to the canon.