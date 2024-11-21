Juice WRLD's Final Album Unveiled In New "The Party Never Ends" Trailer

2019 Made In America Festival
PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 31: Juice Wrld performs at Made in America - Day 1 at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on August 31, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Arik Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images)
This will be a cathartic moment for fans.

Juice WRLD will forever be one of the most impactful, beloved, and enduring musicians of the 2010s decade, a legacy that will transcend its temporal boundaries. Despite some bumps along the road since his tragic loss in 2019, it seems like his team is finally ready to leave his catalog in peace with one final posthumous album. The Party Never Ends drops on Friday, November 29, and we just got a new trailer for it featuring an old man in 2065 telling his grandchildren about the Chicago artist. It emphasizes how each of his albums have a different theme to them, and promises that this last one will be worth the wait.

After all, The Party Never Ends – as a concept for a posthumous Juice WRLD album – has been around for a long time. Sadly, despite all the hype for it and how disappointed some fans have been with how his team has handled his legacy since his death, none of those conflicting emotions could've prepared fans for its cover art, which proved to be quite the controversial Murakami piece.

Juice WRLD's The Party Never Ends Trailer

Nevertheless, that won't change the quality of the music itself, which is obviously what fans are mostly concerned with. We already got a taste of what's to come on The Party Never Ends thanks to the "All Girls Are The Same" remix from Juice WRLD and Nicki Minaj, "AGATS2 (Insecure)." Other than that, die-hards probably expect some other leaks and unreleased material to appear on this new LP, or completely new stuff from the vault that we haven't even heard snippets of before. Of course, fans are pretty skeptical on that front given the nature of some posthumous material, but we won't know for sure until it lands.

Meanwhile, there could still be more Juice WRLD music approaching, as DJ Scheme recently claimed that Lil Bibby spoke about this final album plus a "greatest leaks" compilation. We still don't have any solid confirmation on that, but it would be interesting to see what makes a tracklist and how fans would receive this. In any case, we will celebrate this incredible life and career next week, and we hope that it's a worthy send-off to a legend gone far too soon.

