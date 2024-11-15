Juice WRLD's Posthumous Album "The Party Never Ends" Gets Release Date

It will be his third posthumous release.

Juice WRLD has entered rare territory as a rapper. He dropped two highly successful and acclaimed studio albums during his lifetime. He died at age 21 in 2019, however, leaving behind a ton of unfinished and unreleased material. The Party Never Ends, Juice's upcoming album, will tip the scale in a very tragic direction. The album will mark Juice WRLD's third posthumous drop, meaning he put out more music after his death than he did while he was alive. It's heartbreaking, but it's also a means of keeping his memory intact.

The Party Never Ends will release on November 29. It will be prefaced by the single "Insecure: All the Girls Are the Same 2," which drops November 15. The song will mark Juice's first ever collaboration with Young Money legend Nicki Minaj. This album will stand apart from Juice WRLD's previous posthumous albums, which dropped in 2020 and 2021, respectively. It has had the most time to gestate, given that the rapper's ex-manager, Peter Jideonwo, has been teasing its existence since the release of Fighting Demons.

The Album Will Be Juice WRLD's Final Release

Jideonwo took to Instagram in 2022 to confirm that The Party Never Ends will be the best posthumous Juice WRLD release to date. He revealed that there would be less than five features on the album, which includes Minaj. "The Party Never Ends is going to be the best album, not only musically but creatively," he stated. "We got a big collab on the album cover and also the merch. Everything about it is fire. We're not just doing some basic music… we're taking our time to craft a classic you'll talk about for the next ten years."