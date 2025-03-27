Stephen A Smith Dubs LeBron James "Two Faced Liar" In Scathing Takedown

ESPN First Take At Clark Atlanta University And Morehouse College
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 08: Journalist Stephen A. Smith attends ESPN First Take at Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse College on November 08, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Stephen A Smith did not like LeBron James' recent interview with Pat McAfee, and made his angry feelings known.

Stephen A Smith and LeBron James have had a standard relationship for most of their respective careers. Limited interaction, with Smith leveling both praise and criticism at James when the time called for it. The professionalism has gone out the window, though. The two men are in a full blown media feud. LeBron James threw shade at Smith during his recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, and Smith responded with an all time take down. He bashed the "two faced" James from every possible angle.

"I just wanna say for the record," Stephen A Smith said on his show. "LeBron James is full of it. And in this particular instance, where it pertains to his son, he is a liar." The sports analyst claimed that the NBA superstar went on national television and "lied again" about Smith's Bronny James criticisms. He recalled the incident between him and James in which the latter confronted him during a Lakers game. Smith said he did not have a chance to respond given the circumstances. If things had escalated, however, he notes he would lost any physical confrontation with King James. "If that man would’ve put his hands on me," he explained. "I would’ve immediately swung on him. Immediately.... [And] I would've gotten my a*s kicked."

Stephen A Smith LeBron James Beef

Stephen A Smith doubled down on his criticisms of LeBron James. Not, as the NBA star has posited, his son. "There's one person in this ordeal that's telling the truth, and it's me," Smith asserted. "I don't lie to y'all. His a*s lies a lot." The floodgates opened at this point during the James segment. The analyst said that LeBron James is repeatedly "shady" with his actions. He also claimed the Lakers standout regularly practices "passive aggressiveness" when dealing with his critics. "The two-faced-ness," Smith added. "The smile in your face and dig you behind in the back. I happen to know that about him."

Stephen A Smith stated, flat out, that he does not like LeBron James as a person. "I don't like him," he announced. "And he don't like me." Smith noted, however, that his dislike of James does not stop him from issuing what he believes are fair criticisms about James and his decision to push his son onto the Lakers roster. "We ain't exchanging Christmas presents, we ain't having Thanksgiving dinner," he said. "Whatcha bring your son up into there for?" This feud is reaching levels we've previously never seen. We're curious to see where it goes from here.

