Stephen A Smith Claps Back At "Petty" LeBron James In Response To Boxing Video

BY Cole Blake 582 Views
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Clippers
Oct 23, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Stephen A. Smith (Stephen Smith) on the ESPN NBA Countdown live set at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Stephen A Smith and LeBron James have been trading shots back and forth since the latest episode of "The Pat McAfee Show."

Stephen A Smith went off on LeBron James on Thursday morning after the Los Angeles Lakers star trolled him on Instagram the night before. James had shared a goofy video of Smith boxing after the ESPN host claimed he would've "swung" on him during their viral run-in at a Lakers' game, earlier this year. In his latest rant, Smith labeled James "petty" while continuing to reiterate that Michael Jordan is the greatest basketball player of all time.

"That's how petty you've become," Smith said. "You're LeBron James. You're that butt hurt over the things that I'm saying that you would post that video. When has LeBron James ever done something like that? But suddenly you're doing that as it pertains to me. This man is in his feelings. I wonder why. Could it because I don't believe you're the GOAT? Because I'll never believe you're the GOAT? Because I have you number two at all-time. Do I have to have ESPN and First Take put up the ticker tape and say yo could you put that up there please. Great father, great husband, great philanthropist, great businessman, great director, great producer, great host, great basketball player, great leader. I mean my god I have done everything but put diapers and a bib on this brother. But it ain't enough because one thing matters to him and one thing only and that's him being recognized as the greatest of all times. Well, you're not in my book. That belongs to Michael Jordan."

Why Are Stephen A Smith & LeBron James Beefing?

The beef between LeBron James and Stephen A Smith heated up after the latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday. James appeared on the show and accused Smith of "on a "Taylor Swift tour run" to discuss their aforementioned confrontation. He also claimed that Smith "completely missed the whole point" of what he was saying at the time, explaining: "Never would I ever not allow people to talk about the sport and criticize players about what they do. That is your job to criticize, or to be in a position where if a guy's not performing, you know? That's all part of the game. But when you take it and you get personal with it, it's my job to not only protect my damn household, but protect the players."

After the show aired, LeBron James ended up making a game-winning basket in the Lakers' win over the Indiana Pacers. The shot helped the Lakers rise to 44-28 on the season, leaving them in fourth place in the Western Conference.

