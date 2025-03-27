LeBron James Responds To Stephen A Smith’s Threats With Damning Video Footage

LeBron James once again trolled Stephen A. Smith, this time after hitting a clutch game-winning shot against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night. He did so by taking to Instagram to share a video of the ESPN host showing off his boxing moves. With a number of laughing emojis, James added in the caption, "WHOMP WHOMP WHOMPPPPPPPP." The post comes after Smith suggested he would've "immediately swung" on the Los Angeles Lakers star had he put his hands on him during their recent altercation.

The latest drama between LeBron James and Stephen A Smith began after James accosted Smith during a Lakers game, earlier this year. He took issue with Smith's coverage of his son, Bronny James, arguing it was no longer professional and had become personal. Afterwards, a video of their argument went viral and Smith discussed it on several shows over the next few days.

LeBron James & Stephen A. Smith Beef

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, LeBron James joked about how much Smith has been talking about the incident, accusing him of being on a "Taylor Swift tour run right now." He also remarked that Smith "completely missed the whole point." He explained: "Never would I ever not allow people to talk about the sport and criticize players about what they do. That is your job to criticize, or to be in a position where if a guy's not performing, you know? That's all part of the game. But when you take it and you get personal with it, it's my job to not only protect my damn household, but protect the players."