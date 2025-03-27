LeBron James Responds To Stephen A Smith’s Threats With Damning Video Footage

LeBron James once again trolled Stephen A. Smith, this time after hitting a clutch game-winning shot against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night. He did so by taking to Instagram to share a video of the ESPN host showing off his boxing moves. With a number of laughing emojis, James added in the caption, "WHOMP WHOMP WHOMPPPPPPPP." The post comes after Smith suggested he would've "immediately swung" on the Los Angeles Lakers star had he put his hands on him during their recent altercation.
The latest drama between LeBron James and Stephen A Smith began after James accosted Smith during a Lakers game, earlier this year. He took issue with Smith's coverage of his son, Bronny James, arguing it was no longer professional and had become personal. Afterwards, a video of their argument went viral and Smith discussed it on several shows over the next few days.
LeBron James & Stephen A. Smith Beef
Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, LeBron James joked about how much Smith has been talking about the incident, accusing him of being on a "Taylor Swift tour run right now." He also remarked that Smith "completely missed the whole point." He explained: "Never would I ever not allow people to talk about the sport and criticize players about what they do. That is your job to criticize, or to be in a position where if a guy's not performing, you know? That's all part of the game. But when you take it and you get personal with it, it's my job to not only protect my damn household, but protect the players."
Smith ended up going live on his YouTube show to discuss the interview later that night. "I just want to say for the record LeBron James is full of it and in this particular instance, as it pertains to his son, he is a liar. He went on national television today and he lied again," Smith said. "... Let me state for the record that while we bring up that, let me assure you it wouldn't have gone down like that. I would have gotten my ass kicked, because had that man put his hands on me, I would have immediately swung on him. Immediately. That, I'm not going to tolerate. But I knew he wasn't going to do something like that."
[Via]