LeBron James Responds To Stephen A Smith’s Threats With Damning Video Footage

BY Cole Blake 1.8K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Indiana Pacers
Mar 26, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) after the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
LeBron James has been feuding with Stephen A Smith for weeks over his coverage of his son and teammate, Bronny James.

LeBron James once again trolled Stephen A. Smith, this time after hitting a clutch game-winning shot against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night. He did so by taking to Instagram to share a video of the ESPN host showing off his boxing moves. With a number of laughing emojis, James added in the caption, "WHOMP WHOMP WHOMPPPPPPPP." The post comes after Smith suggested he would've "immediately swung" on the Los Angeles Lakers star had he put his hands on him during their recent altercation.

The latest drama between LeBron James and Stephen A Smith began after James accosted Smith during a Lakers game, earlier this year. He took issue with Smith's coverage of his son, Bronny James, arguing it was no longer professional and had become personal. Afterwards, a video of their argument went viral and Smith discussed it on several shows over the next few days.

Read More: Stephen A Smith Dubs LeBron James "Two Faced Liar" In Scathing Takedown

LeBron James & Stephen A. Smith Beef

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, LeBron James joked about how much Smith has been talking about the incident, accusing him of being on a "Taylor Swift tour run right now." He also remarked that Smith "completely missed the whole point." He explained: "Never would I ever not allow people to talk about the sport and criticize players about what they do. That is your job to criticize, or to be in a position where if a guy's not performing, you know? That's all part of the game. But when you take it and you get personal with it, it's my job to not only protect my damn household, but protect the players."

Smith ended up going live on his YouTube show to discuss the interview later that night. "I just want to say for the record LeBron James is full of it and in this particular instance, as it pertains to his son, he is a liar. He went on national television today and he lied again," Smith said. "... Let me state for the record that while we bring up that, let me assure you it wouldn't have gone down like that. I would have gotten my ass kicked, because had that man put his hands on me, I would have immediately swung on him. Immediately. That, I'm not going to tolerate. But I knew he wasn't going to do something like that."

Read More: Dwyane Wade Takes LeBron James' Side In Stephen A Smith Beef

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
LeBron James Stephen A Smith Encounter Sports News Sports LeBron James Compares Stephen A Smith To Taylor Swift Following Viral Altercation 2.0K
ESPN First Take At Clark Atlanta University And Morehouse College Sports Stephen A Smith Dubs LeBron James "Two Faced Liar" In Scathing Takedown 4.4K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 1.8K
SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVII - Feb. 9 Sports New Orleans Pelicans Shade Stephen A. Smith After Latest Zion Williamson Comments 921