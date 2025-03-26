LeBron James Compares Stephen A Smith To Taylor Swift Following Viral Altercation

Earlier this month, LeBron James and Stephen A Smith went viral after footage of their heated confrontation surfaced online. In the footage, captured during a Los Angeles Lakers game, the NBA star could be seen telling the personality “Keep my son out of this sh**.” This led to speculation that the encounter was prompted by Smith's coverage of Bronny. Smith went on to address the debacle on his podcast, confirming that this was the case.

Now, James has shared his side of the story during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. He criticized Smith for capitalizing on the incident, suggesting that he completely misrepresented his point. "He's like on a Taylor Swift tour run right now," James explained. "It started off with, 'I didn't want to address it. I wasn't going to address it, but since the video came out I feel the need to address it.' Motherf*cker, are you kidding me? If there's one person who couldn't wait for the video to drop so you could address it, it's your a**."

LeBron James & Stephen A Smith Drama

"He completely missed the whole point," he continued. "The whole point. Never would I ever not allow people to talk about the sport, criticize players about what they do on the court. That is your job to criticize... That is all part of the game. But when you take it and when you get personal with it, it's my job to not only protect my damn household but protect the players." James went on to point out how he thinks Smith will react to his remarks.