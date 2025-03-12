Stephen A Smith Clowns "Weak" LeBron James For Lakers Game Confrontation

BY Elias Andrews 1105 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Super Bowl LIX Previews
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 07: ESPN featured commentator and executive producer on set on February 07, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will face each other on Sunday. (Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images)
Stephen A Smith has grown more irritated with LeBron James the longer he's thought about their viral interaction. And he explained why.

Stephen A Smith is no stranger to controversy. Part of the reason he's become a legendary voice in sports journalism is because he's willing to bump heads with the players. None of Smith's interactions has gotten more attention, however, than his recent tussle with LeBron James. The Lakers superstar confronted Stephen A Smith on the court during a game, and got in his face. Smith was initially lax on James, but the more he's talked about it, the more critical he's become. He really let the King have it during his recent appearance on the Gil's Arena podcast.

Stephen A Smith was asked how he felt about LeBron James' antics, and he didn't mince words. He described them as "weak," and felt the superstar should have handled it much differently. "I thought it was weak. I thought it was some bullsh*t," he conceded. Smith went into detail on the situation, and his effort to redirect James anger. "I said 'Yo, let's talk later,'" he recalled. "[LeBron was] like, 'F*ck that you gotta stop f*cking with my son!.' I said alright, and he walked off." Stephen A Smith also told the pod host that he did not intend to talk about the confrontation, but footage of James yelling at him went viral on social media.

Read More: Stephen A Smith Rips Democrats While Addressing 2028 Presidential Primary Polls

Stephen A Smith LeBron James Beef

"Once the sh*t had gone viral," he revealed. "The bosses at ESPN [said], 'You got to talk about it. This is you and him.'" Stephen A Smith spent most of his ESPN segment establishing sympathy for James as a father. The gloves were off during the Gil's Arena podcast, however, and he admitted that he felt the NBA icon was being sensitive. Smith restated that he was not targeting Bronny James but rather LeBron as a parent. He had no issue with James, Jr. and every issue with James, Sr. and felt the latter failed to see his point. "You marketed yourself as his dad to help him get in the league," Smith fired off.

Stephen A Smith told the podcast panel that he did not regret anything he said about LeBron James. He also doubled down on the criticisms he has for James, as both a father and a member of the Lakers as an organization. "You're putting [Bronny] under such a microscope," Smith lamented. "It's gon be too much for him to overcome. Give him a chance." There's definitely going to be more to this rivalry in the future.

Read More: The Joe Budden Podcast Debates If LeBron James Is Overreacting Over Stephen A Smith Situation

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 1495
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens Sports DJ Akademiks Goes Off On Stephen A Smith For His Handling Of Dramatic Run-In With LeBron James 1.9K
Joe Budden Podcast LeBron James Stephen A Smith Hip Hop News Pop Culture The Joe Budden Podcast Debates If LeBron James Is Overreacting Over Stephen A Smith Situation 1303
Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Five Sports Stephen A. Smith Claims LeBron Killed The Dunk Contest 5.5K