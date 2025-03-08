The Joe Budden Podcast Debates If LeBron James Is Overreacting Over Stephen A Smith Situation

Mar 2, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) dribbles during the first quarter against the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
LeBron James allegedly confronted Stephen A Smith over his media coverage of LeBron's son and fellow Los Angeles Laker, Bronny James.

The Joe Budden Podcast mostly talks about strictly hip-hop, but if Drake is beefing with LeBron James, they won't stray away from the NBA. In fact, sometimes, they find it big and relevant enough to cover on its own. The podcast cohosts recently debated about the recent confrontation between LeBron and Stephen A Smith, with the basketball superstar reportedly telling the sports commentator to stop talking about his son and fellow Los Angeles Laker, Bronny James. While Budden and company understand both sides, they also compared it to their own coverage of the 6ix God, which just pulls more ratings regardless of the positivity or negativity of any one piece of content.

Most importantly, The Joe Budden Podcast remarked that LeBron James and Stephen A. Smith clashed heavily over the years, so this is just a continuation of that history. But they think that LeBron's issue is not with Stephen A.'s coverage of him specifically, but rather how he extends his critiques to his son Bronny James. Part of it is the audience's interest in these topics and the rage-baited debate that ensues, and part of it is just a natural clash between freedoms of speech.

Drake & LeBron James Beef

"Let me just put to bed, a couple of things that have been reported that are false," Stephen A. Smith remarked concerning LeBron James on his self-titled show. "People was talking about LeBron calling me out my name, or somebody said he called me a b***h. Somebody said he called me a punk and all this other – none of that is true. He was fiery. He approached me during the game, and he said, 'Stop f***ing with my son. That's my f***ing son. Stop f***ing with my son.'"

Elsewhere, The Joe Budden Podcast will probably comment on the perceived LeBron James and Drake tension if it ever flares up again, which we'd bet is only a matter of time. After all, Drizzy can't go for too long without dropping a subliminal, and LBJ can't go for too long without shouting out his favorite music or interacting with a celebrity that seemingly "confirms" his loyalty, or lack thereof if you're supporting OVO. But right now, LeBron's got a bigger critic to handle.

