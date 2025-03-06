DJ Akademiks Wonders If LeBron James Is Back On The “Drake Train” After Puzzling Post

TORONTO, ONTARIO - AUGUST 02: NBA Player Lebron James and Rapper Drake attend the Uninterrupted Canada Launch held at Louis Louis at The St. Regis Toronto on August 02, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
Just a few weeks ago, Drake seemingly threw shade at LeBron James during a stop on his "Anita Max Win" tour.

Rumors of tension between Drake and LeBron James have been going strong since the former's viral lyrical battle against Kendrick Lamar. The athlete seemingly sided with the Compton MC, leaving the Toronto rapper in the dust despite their close bond. James has been seen dancing to Kendrick's music on multiple occasions. He even showed love to "Not Like Us," on which Drake famously gets accused of being a pedophile.

Despite all of this, James recently changed his tune, sharing a video of his son Bryce James playing basketball on his Instagram Story. The video was accompanied by a song from Drake's new album with PartyNextDoor, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, "Gimme A Hug." Of course, this has gotten reactions out of those who have been following along. This includes DJ Akademiks, who weighed in on James' Instagram Story during a recent stream. According to him, the NBA star has actually been playing his cards right all along.

Drake & LeBron James' Beef

"Is LeBron trying to get back on the Drake train? Is he trying to, you know, pop back out with Drizzy?" he began. "I don't know. I think LeBron is actually playing this pretty well. As much as LeBron has taken subtle shots, he's done nothing to seem like he's mad at Drake. [...] We haven't heard not one journalist ask him about Drake that he could give his opinion. So I think he's playing it good, I don't think LeBron looks weird or corny or nothing at all. If anything, I think this actually leaves open the option that in the future LeBron could come out and say 'Yeah, me and Drake are cool, we've always been cool.'"

James' post comes just a few weeks after Drizzy seemingly threw shade at him during a stop on his "Anita Max Win" tour. He changed up the lyrics to his song "Nonstop," appearing to slight him. “How I go from 6 to 23 but not LeBron, man,” he rapped instead of “How I go from 6 to 23 like I’m LeBron?”

