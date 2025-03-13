LeBron James Sips Wine To New Drake Song Amidst Ongoing Feud

LeBron James and Drake have been indirectly snipping each other for months, but fans are wondering if a reconciliation is near.

LeBron James made it very, very clear which rapper he supported during the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar battle. Despite being team Drizzy for the bulk of his career, James switched up and threw all his weight behind Lamar. It did not go over well. Drake unfollowed the NBA superstar on Instagram, and changed a flattering lyric to an insulting one when he referenced James during his recent tour. LeBron James' new Instagram Story, however, has fans speculating that he wants to make peace.

The Lakers titan posted a video of himself sipping wine. "Amazing weather today," he wrote. Nothing too out of the ordinary for LeBron James, one of the most meme-able posters of all time. It was the choice of song that turned fans' heads, though. The King wasn't blasting "TV Off" or "Luther" despite his sudden Lamar fandom, he was bumping Drake. "Somebody Loves Me," to be exact, which is a cut off Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR's $OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U. It's worth noting that LeBron James isn't singing along to the song, but the decision to play it at all shocked many.

LeBron James Drake Song

This is not the first time James has tacitly shown love to Drake music in recent weeks. The Lakers star posted a video of him playing basketball with his son Bryce James on Instagram. The two men hugged, and the song playing over the footage was Drake's "Gimme a Hug." People were so taken aback by the shout out that DJ Akademiks discussed it during one of his streams. "Is LeBron trying to get back on the Drake train? Is he trying to, you know, pop back out with Drizzy?" Ak asked. "I don't know. I think LeBron is actually playing this pretty well." DJ Akademiks claimed that LeBron James may have taken subtle digs at Drizzy, but seems to be open to burying the hatchet.

Akademiks is someone who has been extremely critical of James in the past. He even accused the NBA star of being unfaithful to his wife whenever he ran "2 mans" with Drake. Still, the streamer felt the shout out was coming from a sincere place. "I don't think LeBron looks weird or corny or nothing at all," he asserted. "If anything, I think this actually leaves open the option that in the future LeBron could come out and say 'Yeah, me and Drake are cool, we've always been cool.'"

