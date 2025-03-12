Dwight Howard Blames LeBron James For Getting Him Kicked Off The Lakers

Despite winning the NBA championship in 2020, the Lakers didn't bring back Dwight Howard the following season.

Dwight Howard says a vulgar insult to LeBron James during his time on the Los Angeles Lakers is what led to him not being brought back after they defeated the Miami Heat in the 2020 NBA Finals. He recalled calling the NBA legend a “b*tch” during an episode of the Above The Rim with DH 12 podcast with Mario Chalmers. Chalmers also played with James during his time with the Heat in the early 2010s.

Dwight Howard explained that the incident occurred during a game in the 2019-20 regular season. "I said that [too], and I got kicked off the Lakers," Howard told Chalmers. "So, I know how you feel. You can’t say that. I said that one time, and I was off the team. … It was after we won the championship, man. It happened on defense. I was like, ‘Yo, you gotta get back.’ And [LeBron] got mad because I said something. And I was like, ‘Yo, stop acting like a b----, man.'"

Dwight Howard's Lakers Career

Dwight Howard originally joined the Los Angeles Lakers after the team traded for him back in 2012. Amid struggles on and off the court, he left for the Houston Rockets in free agency the following offseason. A full seven seasons later, he rejoined the team in route to their 17th NBA championship. After a season with the Philadelphia 76ers, he once again came back to L.A. for a final time on a veteran's minimum contract. That was his last opportunity in the NBA as he went to play in Taiwan afterward.

In other news, LeBron James and the Lakers are viewed as one of the teams with the best chance at taking home a Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy this season as well. The currently rank 3rd in the Western Conference, just two games behind the Denver Nuggets who remain in 2nd.

