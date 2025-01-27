Royce Reed, Dwight Howard's Ex, Claims She Constantly Caught Him In His Hidden Love Life In New Cam Newton Interview

NBA star Dwight Howard and his ex-girlfriend, Royce Reed, have been exchanging words for years. In the latest development, Reed has shared new allegations regarding Howard's personal life and alleged sexual preferences. During an appearance on Cam Newton’s Funky Fridays, the former Basketball Wives star claimed she had witnessed Howard engaging in intimate encounters with men on several occasions. She also alleged that the NBA player often used psychedelic mushrooms before these interactions. Reed’s revelations have added another layer to ongoing speculation about Howard’s relationships, which have been a subject of public discourse for years.

The conversation surrounding Howard’s personal life intensified in 2023 after a man filed a lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault. At the time, Howard’s attorney confirmed the basketball star had engaged in a consensual sexual relationship with the plaintiff but firmly denied all allegations of assault or misconduct.

Dwight Howard's Ex Tells Her Side Of The Story To Cam Newton

Reed’s remarks have reignited conversations about the intersection of personal privacy, public scrutiny, and the responsibilities of public figures. While Howard has yet to address Reed’s recent claims, the ongoing attention reflects a broader societal fascination with the private lives of athletes and celebrities. The allegations against Howard continue to spark debates, underscoring the complexities of discussing sensitive personal matters in the public eye.