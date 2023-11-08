Royce Reed Reflects On Evelyn Lozada Fight, Relationship With Dwight Howard

Royce Reed was coming for everyone during her recent interview with Carlos King. After calling out Shaq, she reflected on her infamous fight with Evelyn Lozada on Basketball Wives. Reed couldn't care less about Lozada and was unclear why she was having to show a scene with the ex of Antonie Walker. When Lozada began to throw insults, Reed said she just casually parried them one after another until Lozada three the glass at her. "After that, the only thing that went through my head was 'nose, neck, side of the head'," Reed explained, referring to the commonly cited points of attack in a self-defense situation.

Elsewhere in the interview, Reed spoke on her relationship with her baby daddy, Dwight Howard. She painted a scathing picture of indifference on the part of Howard to her pregnancy. As Reed tells it, Howard tried to ditch her as soon as she told him she was pregnant. Howard allegedly tried to get her to sign an NDA while also demanding that she not put his name on the birth certificate or the baby registry.

Royce Reed Calls Dwight Howard "Evil"

Of course, this is not the first time that Reed has spoken on Howard. Back in July, Reed went off on Howard. "This man is evil. Y'all fall for it every time. Ask him why he's telling a 12yo he's gay bcuz he hadn't "touched anything" or watching porn with them? Better yet, why it took 4.5 years to fire the nanny that molested 2 of his kids. I got time today. He took this little boy from this grandmother that raised him and kept her in court for 2yrs only to give him to his parents while he was overseas. GTFOHWTBS. So while y'all constantly out here pointing fingers at me, understand there's a reason why!" Reed also claimed that Howard had asked her to be the "matriarch" of his "polyamory quest", something she refused to do. Furthermore, she finished her posting with the claim "I have videos and texts. I keep everything."

Reed's comments came after Howard posted videos of him working out with his children in his home gym. "Not someone PRETENDING to be a parent 1 day out 365 for the cameras. Don't make Thursdays turn into Truth Thursday." Additionally, The Shade Room reported that new court documents had revealed that while living Howard, her underaged son allegedly engaged in "inappropriate conduct with a minor." However, despite happening under Howard's supervision, the incident lead to a child neglect charge for Reed. Furthermore, Reed claimed that Howard had sued her and the other mothers of his children over child support.

