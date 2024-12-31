Royce Reed Tries To Connect Dwight Howard To Pastor Zachery Tims’ Drug Overdose

Royce Reed has been going after Dwight Howard on social media.

Royce Reed made a wild accusation on Instagram Live, earlier this week, alleging that her ex, Dwight Howard, may have played a role in the death of pastor Zachery Tims. The comments come as she's been feuding with the former NBA star on social media in the wake of the news that he's engaged to Amy Luciani.

“There was a day where my child was that kid sitting on the sidewalk waiting on his dad to pull up. There was a day that that happened. That day is also the day that I found out that he was in New Jersey with his cousin and Pastor Zachery Tims. I screen-grabbed that picture. That next morning, all of a sudden, Pastor Zachery Tims is no longer with us. There’s no video surveillance,” Reed explained. She also noted that Howard deleted many of his social media posts at the time. “There is a picture of who he was with. And then all of a sudden, Superman’s Twitter went from having 10,000 tweets to about 10,” Reed added.

Dwight Howard Attends Lakers-Nuggets Game

Apr 10, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

When Live Bitez shared the rant on Instagram, fans had mixed feelings. "Babeeee im trying to get a clear understanding of the implication," one user wrote. Another took Reed's side in the situation. They commented: "He should’ve left Royce alone! She’s been quiet for a loooooooooooong time! Keep poking the bear and SHE WILL WAKE UP! I love me some Royce! She’s always been authentic!"

Royce Reed Goes Off On Dwight Howard

As for Tims, he died in a New York City hotel room in August 2011. A medical examiner later attributed his death to “acute intoxication by the combined effects of cocaine and heroin." Check out Royce Reed's full rant about Dwight Howard below.