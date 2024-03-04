Dwight Howard Abandons Defamation Suit Against Woman Who Accused Him Of Being Bisexual

Dwight Howard is someone who has had quite a bit of turmoil as it pertains to his personal life over the last little while. Overall, he has been accused of being bisexual. Although this shouldn't be a big deal, Howard has made it so by denying it at every turn. Furthermore, he was recently accused by a man of sexually coercing him. Howard is currently being sued for this, and a judge recently refused to drop the lawsuit. Needless to say, things are not going extremely well for the former NBA star.

When it comes to the rumors about being bisexual, they were first brought up by a transwoman named Masin Elije. This is a rumor that came out back in 2018, and it continued to snowball from there. Overall, Howard was quick to deny that this was true. In fact, he was so offended by it that he ended up filing a defamation lawsuit against Elije. This lawsuit has been ongoing for years at this point. However, we now have an update. According to The Neighborhood Talk, Howard has officially decided to dismiss the lawsuit.

Dwight Howard Drops Out

As per the report, Howard decided to do away with the lawsuit because he believed he would have lost. He was unable to produce evidence that Elije had lied about anything. For now, Elije is reportedly feeling relieved about this all being over. Regardless, it was a difficult few years for her as she had to deal with a lawsuit from a rich and powerful person. Now, Howard and Elije can officially put the whole thing behind them, once and for all.

