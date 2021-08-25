Defamation Lawsuit
- MusicCardi B Asks Court To Make Tasha K Pay $3 Million Despite BankruptcyTasha K isn't getting out of her debt that easily.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureTasha K Files For Bankruptcy As Cardi B Awaits Over $3M In Defamation Payment DebtThere's nothing in this world that Cardi B likes more than seizing Tasha K's YouTube checks.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicMarilyn Manson Defamation Case DismissedThe shock-rocker couldn't prove claims that his ex-girlfriend defamed him.By Noah Grant
- Pop CultureCardi B Seizes $640 More From Tasha K Via YouTube ChecksBardi is still owed nearly $4M from Tasha K, who previously made defamatory claims about her online.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsVideo Deposition Of Donald Trump Made Public In Civil CaseDonald Trump's video deposition has been made public.By Ben Mock
- MusicNicki Minaj Prepares Expert Witness In Defamation CaseNicki Minaj is gearing up for her defamation lawsuit.By Ben Mock
- CrimeDame Dash Escapes Sexual Assault LawsuitThe hip-hop mogul still owes $30k in defamation damages.By Diya Singhvi
- Pop CultureTasha K Demands A New Trial In Cardi B's Defamation Lawsuit: ReportThe blogger was ordered to pay the "WAP" rapper $3.8 million in October.By Isaac Fontes
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj Spills Tea On Alleged Three Defamation Lawsuits She's Been Working OnBarbz have been speculating who the mother of one is planning to include in her lawsuit, suggesting names like Jason Lee and KenBarbie.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureAmber Heard Requests Defamation Verdict Be Thrown Out Due To Fake Juror, Lack Of Evidence, & MoreHeard and her team believe that Juror #15 was improperly vetted, and may not have actually been the person summoned to court.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsAmber Heard Says She Still Loves Johnny Depp Despite Defamation TrialAmber Heard discusses her current feelings towards Johnny Depp in her first post-trial interview.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureJohnny Depp Awarded $15 Million In Amber Heard Defamation SuitThe jury has determined that Johnny Depp was defamed by Amber Heard.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsElon Musk On Depp Vs. Heard: "At Their Best, They Are Each Incredible"Musk would like to see both Johnny and Amber move on with their lives after the trial.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsAmber Heard Denies Leaving Poop On Johnny Depp's Bed, Blames Depp's DogAmber Heard claims the dog had a "bowel control" issue after she ate Johnny Depp's weed stash when she was a puppy.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsJohnny Depp Vs. Amber Heard: Court Is Staggering Exes Entrances & Exits To Avoid ConflictThe headline-making trial is due to resume on May 16th.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureAmber Heard Fails Attempt To Get Johnny Depp Defamation Case Thrown OutSo far, we've only heard from Depp and his legal team, meaning it will soon be Heard's turn to tell her story.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKardashian-Jenners Win Defamation Trial Against Blac ChynaA jury ruled that Chyna will get no damages, although they found that Kris Jenner "acted to protect her own economic interest."By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJohnny Depp's "Pirates 6" Paycheck Would've Been $22.5 Million, According To His AgentDepp previously said that he wouldn't bring back Jack Sparrow, even if Disney offered him $300 million.By Hayley Hynes
- RandomAmber Heard Reportedly Paid Less Than Half Of $3.5M Donation To ACLUAmber Heard promised to donate her divorce settlement from Johnny Depp to charity, however she's only paid less than half of the pledged ACLU donation. By Jordan Schenkman
- Pop CultureCardi B Wants To Shut Down Tasha K For GoodThe court case between Cardi B and Tasha K continues.By Jordan Schenkman
- GossipCardi B To Share Herpes/HPV Test Results With Judge In Tasha K STD LawsuitCardi is suing YouTuber Tasha K for her “highly offensive” claims from 2018 and 2019.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicCardi B Gets Court Date Pushed Back For Defamation CaseCardi B and Tasha K have been going at it for over two years.By Thomas Galindo
- PoliticsCandace Owens Hit With $20 Million Lawsuit, Accused Of False Allegations: ReportFormer GOP candidate Kimberly Klacik claims Owens said she was a strip club "madame," lost a book deal, and committed tax and campaign fraud.By Erika Marie