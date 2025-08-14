Brian McKnight may still be dealing with a lot of family drama and developments, but some legal disputes continue to demand his attention. According to AllHipHop, he hasn't been able to serve Jaguar Wright with a defamation lawsuit, and now wants a judge and the press' help in doing so.

For those unaware, the R&B singer sued the artist for allegedly spreading lies about his alleged abuse of his ex wife Julie McKnight and him allegedly hiring sex workers to hurt them during their supposed engagements. The suit denies any and all accusations and claims Wright spread lies for her personal gain.

She also allegedly claimed that Julie is Brian's cousin, another claim his legal team denies. In response, Jaguar Wright called Brian McKnight a "scumbag" who will soon face a "nightmare" for this legal move.

Now, McKnight reportedly asked a judge to allow him to serve Wright with the defamation suit via ad space in The Arizona Republic. This is a recurrence under California law that allows a judge to approve newspaper ads if all other options to serve an individual or entity fail. We will see whether or not a judge approves this resource in this case.

Brian McKnight Lawsuit

Brian McKnight's accusations against Jaguar Wright accuse her of dodging the lawsuit at every possible turn. His legal team claimed they went to her Phoenix home six times since May to no avail. Allegedly, no one answered the door after peeping through the blinds, and someone inside claimed that no one named Jaguar was living there. Certified mail also reportedly failed.

"It is apparent that [Wright] is evading service," McKnight's attorney Ryan Saba reportedly stated. "Given that [McKnight] made reasonable attempts to serve [Wright] and [Wright] is evading service by refusing to answer the door or open the door, or to sign the return receipt, service by publication is necessary to provide notice of [McKnight’s] complaint."

Amid Brian McKnight's other worries, we will see how this defamation case plays out. Jaguar Wright's never been shy with her allegations, so we doubt this will be the end of their long, contentious saga.