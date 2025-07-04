Julie McKnight Shares Emotional Tribute To Her Late Son Niko

BY Caroline Fisher 66 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Julie McKnight Tribute Niko Music News
YORK, ENGLAND - AUGUST 20: Artist Julie McKnight performs at the Cafe Mambo Ibiza concert at Castle Howard on August 20, 2021 in York, England. Dance music brand Cafe Mambo Ibiza brings a line up of world class DJs to Castle Howard, for an evening of Ibiza classics and dance anthems as part of the Castle Howard Concert Weekend 2021. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)
Earlier this year, Brian McKnight's brother took to social media to announce that the performer's estranged son Niko died of cancer.

This May, Brian McKnight's brother Claude took to social media to reveal that the performer's estranged son Niko passed away after a two-year battle with cancer.

“This morning, I found out my nephew, Niko McKnight, has passed away," he said. "He’d been bravely battling cancer for the last two years or so, and I have a lot of feelings right now. It really sucks that he’s no longer with us."

“I don’t know exactly what was going on there," Claude continued. "I know what I’ve seen, I know what I’ve heard from all parties involved… And I try not to judge. I just try to be as loving to each person as I can be, because apparently there was so much hurt going on and a lot of things didn’t get resolved.”

Read More: Brian McKnight Jr. Shares Cryptic Message About A "Narcissist" Family After Niko McKnight's Passing

Brian McKnight Son Death

Earlier this week, Niko's mother Julie McKnight took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post about her late son. In it, she made it clear that his passing has not been easy on her, but that she's doing her best to stay positive.

"My Sun, @brianmcknightjr, the one who has been with me the longest. I am so grateful to have your shoulder," she wrote, "We’re gonna be ok. We’re gonna be ok. We’re gonna be ok. I love you so much ❤️ #NikoForever#todayisatoughday." Her post was accompanied by a sweet photo of her hugging Niko before he passed.

This isn't the first time Julie McKnight has spoken about her son's death publicly. A few days after Niko passed away, she shared a loving tribute to him on Instagram, noting how proud she was of him.

"He is the purest, sweetest human we’ve been blessed to have," she declared. "He is a loving husband… caring and playful uncle… the other half to his brother and a fierce protector of his two sisters… a friend and mention to many… a talented photographer and gifted musician… a son that I was gifted that I will forever be proud of. His legacy of kindness, laughter, generosity and strength will love on. That’s MY boy and I couldn’t be prouder."

Read More: Julie McKnight Says Niko McKnight Was "More Than An Estranged Son" In Touching Tribute

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Julie McKnight Niko McKnight Estranged Son Tribute Music News Music Julie McKnight Says Niko McKnight Was "More Than An Estranged Son" In Touching Tribute 1.6K
Brian McKnight Puts Brother On Blast Music News Relationships Brian McKnight Puts His Brother On Blast For Announcing His Son Niko’s Death 2.3K
Brian McKnight Son Niko Passes Away Music News Music Brian McKnight’s Son Niko Passes Away After Two-Year Cancer Battle 4.1K
Brian McKnight Visits "The Morning Show with Mike and Juliet" Music Brian McKnight Jr. Shares Heartfelt Tribute To His Brother Niko After His Tragic Passing 1124