Julie McKnight Shares Emotional Tribute To Her Late Son Niko

This May, Brian McKnight's brother Claude took to social media to reveal that the performer's estranged son Niko passed away after a two-year battle with cancer.

“This morning, I found out my nephew, Niko McKnight, has passed away," he said. "He’d been bravely battling cancer for the last two years or so, and I have a lot of feelings right now. It really sucks that he’s no longer with us."

“I don’t know exactly what was going on there," Claude continued. "I know what I’ve seen, I know what I’ve heard from all parties involved… And I try not to judge. I just try to be as loving to each person as I can be, because apparently there was so much hurt going on and a lot of things didn’t get resolved.”

Brian McKnight Son Death

Earlier this week, Niko's mother Julie McKnight took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post about her late son. In it, she made it clear that his passing has not been easy on her, but that she's doing her best to stay positive.

"My Sun, @brianmcknightjr, the one who has been with me the longest. I am so grateful to have your shoulder," she wrote, "We’re gonna be ok. We’re gonna be ok. We’re gonna be ok. I love you so much ❤️ #NikoForever#todayisatoughday." Her post was accompanied by a sweet photo of her hugging Niko before he passed.

This isn't the first time Julie McKnight has spoken about her son's death publicly. A few days after Niko passed away, she shared a loving tribute to him on Instagram, noting how proud she was of him.