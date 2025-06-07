A lot of the previous drama concerning the different families of Brian McKnight came to a head in a very tragic manner. His son Niko passed away last month after a two-year cancer battle, which resulted in various tributes from his family.

Per The Shade Room, Niko's mother Julie McKnight made various Instagram posts on Wednesday (June 4) paying tribute to her late son. The response seemed to address Brian McKnight's distance or at least allude to it.

"He is more…than an estranged son. Than a sensational headline," Julie McKnight reportedly shared. "He is the purest, sweetest human we’ve been blessed to have. He is a loving husband… caring and playful uncle… the other half to his brother and a fierce protector of his two sisters… a friend and mention to many… a talented photographer and gifted musician… a son that I was gifted that I will forever be proud of. His legacy of kindness, laughter, generosity and strength will love on. That’s MY boy and I couldn’t be prouder #Mook #MamaBear."

In addition, Julie shared various video tributes to Niko compiling various pictures and wholesome moments. Also, this followed a more formal statement from the family.

Julie McKnight Statement

"Julie McKnight has asked for privacy and continued prayers as the family navigates this incredibly difficult time. Mama Bear and the entire family appreciate the outpouring of love and support from friends, fans, and the public," the statement read.

"It really sucks that he’s no longer with us," Brian McKnight stated regarding his son Niko's death. "I don’t know exactly what was going on there. I know what I’ve seen, I know what I’ve heard from all parties involved. And I try not to judge. I just try to be as loving to each person as I can be. Because apparently there was so much hurt going on and a lot of things didn’t get resolved."