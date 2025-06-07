Julie McKnight Says Niko McKnight Was "More Than An Estranged Son" In Touching Tribute

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 387 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Julie McKnight Niko McKnight Estranged Son Tribute Music News
Brian & Julie McKnight (Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***
Brian McKnight's son Niko passed away following a two-year cancer battle, which opened up more controversies among the family.

A lot of the previous drama concerning the different families of Brian McKnight came to a head in a very tragic manner. His son Niko passed away last month after a two-year cancer battle, which resulted in various tributes from his family.

Per The Shade Room, Niko's mother Julie McKnight made various Instagram posts on Wednesday (June 4) paying tribute to her late son. The response seemed to address Brian McKnight's distance or at least allude to it.

"He is more…than an estranged son. Than a sensational headline," Julie McKnight reportedly shared. "He is the purest, sweetest human we’ve been blessed to have. He is a loving husband… caring and playful uncle… the other half to his brother and a fierce protector of his two sisters… a friend and mention to many… a talented photographer and gifted musician… a son that I was gifted that I will forever be proud of. His legacy of kindness, laughter, generosity and strength will love on. That’s MY boy and I couldn’t be prouder #Mook #MamaBear."

In addition, Julie shared various video tributes to Niko compiling various pictures and wholesome moments. Also, this followed a more formal statement from the family.

Read More: Snoop Dogg Reacts To Donald Trump Pardoning NBA YoungBoy And Commuting Larry Hoover

Julie McKnight Statement

"Julie McKnight has asked for privacy and continued prayers as the family navigates this incredibly difficult time. Mama Bear and the entire family appreciate the outpouring of love and support from friends, fans, and the public," the statement read.

"It really sucks that he’s no longer with us," Brian McKnight stated regarding his son Niko's death. "I don’t know exactly what was going on there. I know what I’ve seen, I know what I’ve heard from all parties involved. And I try not to judge. I just try to be as loving to each person as I can be. Because apparently there was so much hurt going on and a lot of things didn’t get resolved."

"A big big thanks to Claude Mcknight’s tasteless and self aggrandizing announcement on TikTok, that frankly was not his to make," he added. "In my opinion, he inserted himself and used Niko’s death as an opportunity, instead of letting him pass with respect and dignity. It has instead turned into a circus, a mockery of a life now lost, making this tragedy into a reality show type drama."

Read More: Chance The Rapper Calls Larry Hoover A "Political Prisoner" While Addressing Commutation

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.2K
Brian McKnight Puts Brother On Blast Music News Relationships Brian McKnight Puts His Brother On Blast For Announcing His Son Niko’s Death 1.9K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 2.1K
Brian McKnight Visits "The Morning Show with Mike and Juliet" Music Brian McKnight Jr. Shares Heartfelt Tribute To His Brother Niko After His Tragic Passing 842