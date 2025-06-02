Brian McKnight Jr. Shares Heartfelt Tribute To His Brother Niko After His Tragic Passing

BY Cole Blake 288 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Brian McKnight Visits "The Morning Show with Mike and Juliet"
NEW YORK - DECEMBER 15: Singer Brian McKnight and sons (L) Brian Jr. and Niko visit FOX's "The Morning Show with Mike and Juliet" at the FOX Studios on December 15, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic)
Brian McKnight's son, Niko McKnight, passed away at the age of 32, last week, after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Brian McKnight Jr. has shared an emotional tribute to his late brother, Niko, who passed away after a two-year battle with cancer, last week. As caught by The Shade Room, the son of iconic singer Brian McKnight shared a series of photos and videos of himself and Niko on Instagram while reflecting on their relationship in the caption.

“My favorite everything. I’ll live the rest of my life in a constant state of disbelief. My beautiful baby brother, I will love you until this plain ceases to exist. There is no me without you, so living just feels out of whack. The balance is gone, and will never be the same. The entire world feels bleak, and dim without you. I was the luckiest big brother in the universe. It almost seemed unfair at times,” Brian Jr. wrote.

He continued: “Though I’ll never understand this, I’m so glad you are no longer in pain, and are now in the aether, playing upon the string theory we both believe in. Wait for me there. This is now officially a Niko stan page. Brothers in arms. Forever. Long live Johnny Boy."

Brian McKnight’s brother, Claude McKnight, first shared the news of Niko's passing on TikTok. “Niko was one of those amazing kids who was quirky, and curious, and ridiculously talented. Amazing singer and amazing guitar player. Had a great eye as a photographer. And just one of those kids that, at least in my estimation…that you always wanted to be around,” Claude said in the clip.

Read More: Brian McKnight’s Son Niko Passes Away After Two-Year Cancer Battle

Brian McKnight's Kids

Niko McKnight was one of his father Brian's seven total children, and one of two he welcomed with his ex-wife, Julie. He and his siblings made headlines in recent years for feuding with their father, who has yet to address his passing publicly.

Julie commented on Brian Jr.'s post, writing: "You protected him from his first breath to his last. I love you, Sun." She also shared a lengthy statement to confirm Niko's passing on her own Instagram page.

Read More: Brian McKnight Sues Jaguar Wright Over Domestic Violence Allegations

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Brian McKnight Son Niko Passes Away Music News Music Brian McKnight’s Son Niko Passes Away After Two-Year Cancer Battle 3.3K
AARP's 16th Annual Movies For Grownups Awards - Arrivals Music Brian McKnight Slammed For Celebrating His Stepson With Moving Tribute As Biological Son Battles Cancer 46.8K
Souls To The Polls Drive-In Rally For Rev. Raphael Warnock With Common Pop Culture Brian McKnight’s Son Niko Makes Disturbing Allegations Against Him After Being Called “Evil” 10.4K
Fast X film premiere Music Brian McKnight's Son Niko Warns Tyrese To Stay Out Of His Family Drama 1.6K