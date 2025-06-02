Brian McKnight Jr. has shared an emotional tribute to his late brother, Niko, who passed away after a two-year battle with cancer, last week. As caught by The Shade Room, the son of iconic singer Brian McKnight shared a series of photos and videos of himself and Niko on Instagram while reflecting on their relationship in the caption.

“My favorite everything. I’ll live the rest of my life in a constant state of disbelief. My beautiful baby brother, I will love you until this plain ceases to exist. There is no me without you, so living just feels out of whack. The balance is gone, and will never be the same. The entire world feels bleak, and dim without you. I was the luckiest big brother in the universe. It almost seemed unfair at times,” Brian Jr. wrote.

He continued: “Though I’ll never understand this, I’m so glad you are no longer in pain, and are now in the aether, playing upon the string theory we both believe in. Wait for me there. This is now officially a Niko stan page. Brothers in arms. Forever. Long live Johnny Boy."

Brian McKnight’s brother, Claude McKnight, first shared the news of Niko's passing on TikTok. “Niko was one of those amazing kids who was quirky, and curious, and ridiculously talented. Amazing singer and amazing guitar player. Had a great eye as a photographer. And just one of those kids that, at least in my estimation…that you always wanted to be around,” Claude said in the clip.

Brian McKnight's Kids

Niko McKnight was one of his father Brian's seven total children, and one of two he welcomed with his ex-wife, Julie. He and his siblings made headlines in recent years for feuding with their father, who has yet to address his passing publicly.

Julie commented on Brian Jr.'s post, writing: "You protected him from his first breath to his last. I love you, Sun." She also shared a lengthy statement to confirm Niko's passing on her own Instagram page.