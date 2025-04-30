Brian McKnight Sues Jaguar Wright Over Domestic Violence Allegations 

Brian McKnight Sues Jaguar Wright Pop Culture News
Singer Brian McKnight plays to the crowd during his concert at Dusit Thani Guam Resort in Tumon, Aug. 17, 2019. Frank San Nicolas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Brian McKnight vehemently denies abusing his ex-wife Julie McKnight despite Jaguar Wright's shocking allegations.

Jaguar Wright has made several shocking claims about her peers in recent months, and recently, one of them decided to fire back. In a new lawsuit filed by Brian McKnight earlier this week, he accuses her of lying about him online. Allegedly, she accused him of hiring and physically abusing prostitutes, which he denies. She also allegedly accused him of abusing his ex-wife Julie McKnight, who Wright claims is her cousin.

“I never ab*sed my ex-wife and had no idea about her alleged relation to Jaguar," he said in response, per The Jasmine Brand. McKnight is reportedly seeking damages.

He's far from the first person Wright has made bold statements about publicly, however. Last October, she also appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored, where she discussed both Jay-Z and Diddy.

“This has been a fist of tyranny that has been punching through our culture and society for decades,” she alleged at the time. “It must stop. ... They're a nasty little couple. They do nasty things. Keeping people against their will, putting people on planes while they're unconscious."

Read More: Alleged Diddy Lawsuit Accuses Jaguar Wright Of Aiding In Sex Trafficking

Jaguar Wright & Jay-Z

In response to her claims, Jay-Z's attorney Alex Spiro sent a letter to Morgan, demanding that he take down the interview.

"There's rumors and then there's nonsense and this is one step further," Spiro told TMZ at the time. "This is a pointed and formal accusation of something. I felt it needed to be responded to. I think somebody reported it was a cease-and-desist. It wasn't that. It was quite bluntly an ultimatum, which is to remove that false accusation that's demonstrably false or a court's gonna order you to. So, I think he made the wise choice and acted accordingly."

Despite that ordeal, Wright was presented with the Defender of Freedom award at Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago estate in Florida just a few months later "in recognition of her fearless dedication to truth and justice."

Read More: Jaguar Wright Receives Special Honor At Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago And The Internet Is Dumbfounded

