Jaguar Wright Receives Special Honor At Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago And The Internet Is Dumbfounded

Jaguar Wright may raise eyebrows with her outrageous claims, but she can now hold a high honor above many of her haters' heads. On Tuesday night (February 18), she was presented with the Defender of Freedom award at Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago estate in Florida "in recognition of her fearless dedication to truth and justice. As a bold and unapologetic voice in the fight for transparency and accountability, Jaguar continues to shine a light where others fear to tread," a statement read. Former U.S Army Lieutenant General and former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn presented Wright with the award.

For those unaware, Michael Flynn pleaded guilty in December of 2017 to issuing inaccurate statements to the FBI about his ties to Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the preceding U.S. presidential transition period. Years later, Trump pardoned him in November of 2020, thus making the conviction null. Even though former U.S. president Barack Obama warned of Flynn's potential problems, Trump made him his National Security Advisor. Previously, he directed the Defense Intelligence Agency under the Obama administration. Flynn's time with Trump specifically only lasted about a month before his resignation over his lies about contacting Russian officials.

Who Is Jaguar Wright?

As for Jaguar Wright, the soul singer has had an illustrious career that now turned into mostly gossip and salacious storylines. She made various unfounded claims about some massive celebrities like Beyoncé and Jay-Z amid the Diddy scandal. In addition, Wright often lacks the evidence to back her claims up, which makes them more sensational online. Despite the ruckus that they can cause, a lot of fans and online users understand that folks shouldn't always take her seriously or at face value.