Jaguar Wright Receives Special Honor At Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago And The Internet Is Dumbfounded

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 580 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Raphael Saadiq Performs At The Legendary PIR Studios
PHILADELPHIA - DECEMBER 05: Jaguar Wright visits PIR Studios on December 5, 2008 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)
Defender of Freedom? Interesting...

Jaguar Wright may raise eyebrows with her outrageous claims, but she can now hold a high honor above many of her haters' heads. On Tuesday night (February 18), she was presented with the Defender of Freedom award at Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago estate in Florida "in recognition of her fearless dedication to truth and justice. As a bold and unapologetic voice in the fight for transparency and accountability, Jaguar continues to shine a light where others fear to tread," a statement read. Former U.S Army Lieutenant General and former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn presented Wright with the award.

For those unaware, Michael Flynn pleaded guilty in December of 2017 to issuing inaccurate statements to the FBI about his ties to Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the preceding U.S. presidential transition period. Years later, Trump pardoned him in November of 2020, thus making the conviction null. Even though former U.S. president Barack Obama warned of Flynn's potential problems, Trump made him his National Security Advisor. Previously, he directed the Defense Intelligence Agency under the Obama administration. Flynn's time with Trump specifically only lasted about a month before his resignation over his lies about contacting Russian officials.

Read More: Tony Buzbee Denies Working With Jaguar Wright To Sue Jay-Z For Sexual Assault

Who Is Jaguar Wright?

As for Jaguar Wright, the soul singer has had an illustrious career that now turned into mostly gossip and salacious storylines. She made various unfounded claims about some massive celebrities like Beyoncé and Jay-Z amid the Diddy scandal. In addition, Wright often lacks the evidence to back her claims up, which makes them more sensational online. Despite the ruckus that they can cause, a lot of fans and online users understand that folks shouldn't always take her seriously or at face value.

Nevertheless, this Defender of Freedom award fell under scrutiny for various reasons. Whether you question the worth of a Trump-backed honor or the merits of Jaguar Wright as an honoree, very few people expected this. Considering how explosive some of her claims became in recent years, it seems like she really broke into more mainstream consciousness. We'll see whether or not wild claims will emerge soon or if this will break up the flow.

Read More: Jaguar Wright’s Son Hits Her With Shocking New Allegations In Tasha K Interview

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - February 1, 2016 Music Toure Labels Jaguar Wright A Mentally Ill Conspiracy Theorist After JAY-Z Allegations 4.5K
Jaguar Wright Jay Z Star Report Rant Fight Fiancee Hip Hop News Pop Culture Jaguar Wright Ropes Her Man Into Heated Exchange With Radio Host Star During Jay-Z Rant 13.5K
NBA: All Star Game-Eastern at Western Music Tony Buzbee Denies Working With Jaguar Wright To Sue Jay-Z For Sexual Assault 843
Meek Mill Hosts Album Release Party Gossip Nicki Minaj Accused Of Leaking Alleged Diddy & Meek Mill Audio By Jaguar Wright 69.2K