Jaguar Wright’s Son Hits Her With Shocking New Allegations In Tasha K Interview

Sam Odom Jr. recently put his mother on blast.

Jaguar Wright has made plenty of headlines in recent months for making countless shocking allegations against her celebrity peers. She's gone after the likes of Jay-Z, Beyonce, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and many more. Now, however, she's been hit with some allegations of her own.

Over the weekend, Tasha K released her full interview with Wright's son, Sam Odom Jr. During the interview, he accused his mother of trying to use him as a "pawn" and a "shield" against those she doesn't get along with, including other family members. According to him, she's allegedly done this in an attempt to "manifest her ideal reality" and become the "hit star that she never was."

Sam Odom Jr. Discusses His Mother Jaguar Wright In New Interview

Odom Jr. continued, alleging that this opportunity was stolen from his mother when she was used as a "sacrifice" by unnamed individuals in positions of power. He also made some shocking claims about her time with The Roots, alleging that they used her as a scapegoat. "They saw her as a good artist, but they also saw her as the perfect scapegoat to get away with whatever they were doing at the time. Whatever that was I cannot say, I am not in the situation myself, but they used her as a sacrificial lamb," he alleged.