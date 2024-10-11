Joe Budden Denies Jaguar Wright's Claims About Him And Stevie J

Another Jaguar Wright rebuttal...

Jaguar Wright spent a lot of time as of late launching salacious and outrageous allegations against many hip-hop and media elites in the industry. Whether it's Diddy, Jay-Z, or the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef, she ruffled a lot of feathers as of late... At least, more than she usually does. One of the singer's most odd claims in the eyes of a certain rapper-podcaster is that she allegedly saw a supposed video of music producer Stevie J having sex with Joe Budden. On his titular podcast, the Slaughterhouse MC and media personality responded to these allegations.

"No, she is grabbing the salacious and very obvious headlines and expounding on them with s**t," Joe Budden began. "And again, I'm only saying this 'cause I heard her say out of her mouth that she saw a video of Stevie J and Joe Budden f***ing. So I know, I know, I can say with 100% certainty, oh, that this lady just be saying s**t to add to the luster of whatever the f**k she’s saying." Then, Ice joked that maybe Joe just didn't know that there was a camera in the room, although he clarified that it was just a joke amid the podcast cohosts' laughter. "I’ve never been in any compromising situation. I've never been in any situation where someone tried to overtake – that’s never happened to me," Budden replied.

Joe Budden Responds To Jaguar Wright

As far as actual smoke, Joe Budden isn't focused on Jaguar Wright, but rather on DDG due to a recent online spat. But this might heal soon. "I like you a little bit," Budden said during a recent podcast episode. "The same way I don’t know s**t about him, he clearly don’t know s**t about me. So, do I want to come in here and use my powers for evil and f***ing just end this n***a for sending all these bots my way?"

Meanwhile, Jaguar Wright's latest media rift was with DJ Vlad, who claimed that she lied about an interview request. "Jaguar Wright recently did an interview where she showed an email claiming we contacted her for an interview," Vlad tweeted. "This is false. Only emails from @vladtv.com are invitations to the show. This is why she's covering the email address. Like I said in the Piers Morgan panel, Jaguar Wright has never been invited to do an interview, and she never will be. This is someone who seems to be suffering from mental illness. Anyone who interviews her is taking advantage of a mentally disabled person for views."