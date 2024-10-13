Joe Budden Refuses To Apologize For Ranking His Mixtape Catalog Above Lil Wayne’s

Earlier this month, Joe Budden sparked a major debate, and now he's doubling down. During a recent episode of his podcast, his co-host Ice asked “Who has the greatest mixtape discography?” Budden's answer was simple but has since earned him some backlash. “Oh, that’s easy. Me," he said.
After some discussion, Budden settled on a list of six names. “Yeah, I’m stopping it there: Jeezy, Wayne, 50, me, Fab and Kiss [Jadakiss]," he declared. Now, in response to the outrage over his remarks, he's decided to clarify. In the newest episode of the podcast, he explained that he was simply sharing his own opinion, and wasn't trying to persuade anyone to change their own.
Joe Budden Says He Was Just Sharing His Opinion
"I just want to announce that because my answer is something to a question, by no means am I trying to convince y'all to have the same answer or share in that," Budden explained. "Yeah, I hate that sh*t. Answer a question on the pod and n****s want to come argue with you about your answer to a f*ckin' subjective question. F*ck you n****s." He went on, noting how he never actually said his mixtape discography was better than Lil Wayne's, despite what some reports suggested.
Backlash over his mixtape remarks isn't the only thing Budden's fired back at recently, however. Earlier this week, he also shut down Jaguar Wright, who alleged that she saw a video of Budden having sex with Stevie J. "She is grabbing the salacious and very obvious headlines and expounding on them with s**t," he said. "I can say with 100% certainty, oh, that this lady just be saying s**t to add to the luster of whatever the f**k she’s saying." What do you think of Joe Budden doubling down on his stance that he has the greatest mixtape catalog? Do you agree with him or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.