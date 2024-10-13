Joe Budden Refuses To Apologize For Ranking His Mixtape Catalog Above Lil Wayne’s

Joe Budden is doubling down.

Earlier this month, Joe Budden sparked a major debate, and now he's doubling down. During a recent episode of his podcast, his co-host Ice asked “Who has the greatest mixtape discography?” Budden's answer was simple but has since earned him some backlash. “Oh, that’s easy. Me," he said.

After some discussion, Budden settled on a list of six names. “Yeah, I’m stopping it there: Jeezy, Wayne, 50, me, Fab and Kiss [Jadakiss]," he declared. Now, in response to the outrage over his remarks, he's decided to clarify. In the newest episode of the podcast, he explained that he was simply sharing his own opinion, and wasn't trying to persuade anyone to change their own.

Joe Budden Says He Was Just Sharing His Opinion

"I just want to announce that because my answer is something to a question, by no means am I trying to convince y'all to have the same answer or share in that," Budden explained. "Yeah, I hate that sh*t. Answer a question on the pod and n****s want to come argue with you about your answer to a f*ckin' subjective question. F*ck you n****s." He went on, noting how he never actually said his mixtape discography was better than Lil Wayne's, despite what some reports suggested.