The Joe Budden Podcast Reacts To J Cole Addressing Drake & Kendrick Lamar Beef On “Port Antonio”

J Cole's new track has fans split.

Earlier this week, J Cole took fans by surprise by dropping his new track, "Port Antonio." In it, he addresses Drake and Kendrick Lamar's feud, which left listeners split. While some continue to believe he did the right thing by backing down, others think he should stop apologizing for things, including Joe Budden. During a recent episode of his podcast, Budden called Cole out, making it clear that he thinks trying to make amends with Drake just makes him look "soft."

"I hate this soft hip hop sh*t, it's soft. Call it what it is," he said. "These n****s out here is h*es and b*tches... Having to cater to the feelings of n****s that they don't invite to Thanksgiving, to Christmas, to New Year's Eve."

Joe Budden Calls Out J Cole

Budden continued, noting that while he's not exactly a fan of Cole's stance in this whole thing, he thinks he did a great job executing. "My caveat, exceptional rap. I'm saying two different points, this is exceptional rapping," he said. It looks like Budden isn't the only one who liked the song, however. Following its release on Instagram fans were quick to notice that Drake liked J Cole's post. This appears to suggest that he liked what he heard, which doesn't necessarily come as a surprise. After all, J Cole had nothing but nice things to say about him in the song.