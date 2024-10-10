Kendrick Lamar & J. Cole Went Toe-To-Toe On "Black Friday": Who Won?

Kendrick and Cole made a good team.

Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole are not on the best of terms right now. Overall, this mostly has to do with Kendrick's recent beef against Drake, and some of the fallout from "First Person Shooter." If you remember, J. Cole and Drake referred to themselves as the Big Three in that collab. However, Kendrick was not too happy about this and unleashed an iconic verse on "Like That" that reaffirmed his position at the top of the rap game. This subsequently led to a massive beef between Kendrick and Drake that left Cole on the sidelines.

On Thursday, Cole came through with a new song called "Port Antonio" in which he showed love to Drake and Kendrick. He explained why he opted out of the beef and how it wasn't for him to get involved. On this Throwback Thursday, the song is reminding us of what could have been between Cole and Kendrick. Back in 2015, there were rumors that these two would drop an album together. Of course, the song that drove this hype was "Black Friday." The first half features Kendrick rapping over Cole's "A Tale of 2 Cities" while the second half has Cole rapping over "Alright." Both artists give their best efforts and to this day, many wonder who actually won.

Kendrick Lamar & J. Cole Had Us Wanting A Collab Album

